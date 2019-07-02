Transcript for Sen. Amy Klobuchar gains tough reputation among staff

She reminds me of Lena Horne, kind of like a Lena hoorn look alike. So senator Amy klobuchar, do you remember her from the Kavanaugh hearings? Her presidential bid could be in trouble because some former staff members are accusing her of mistreating them in the workplace. One of the allegations claims she would often call people's work, quote unquote, the worst, this is the worst. And to me some of these snowflakes can't take it. I mean, do you think it's such a big deal? If you want to work in politics, you can't take it from the senator of Minnesota who says this report is the worst? Come on, grow up. Listen, if that's the worst they can come up with, she's going to be okay. Also the other point of it is, do men get accused of this type of bitchy behavior? I don't think so. Yeah, I mean, it happens in the workplace. I told a story when I clerked for judge bell. He came on the show for my 50th birthday. I handed in my first brief. I thought it was the bomb. I thought it was so good and he handed it back with just a red line across the front page and it said try again. I was like, try again the front page? There's nothing else on it. How did you take it? I tried again. It was a wonderful opportunity for me and you just do it again. I mean, you know, if it's the worst, then it's the wot. I think Amy klobuchar is a very substantive senator. She is known for having substance. I've actually heard the opposite of her, that she's very relatable, very likable. The one thing I will say is according to legal storm's data, she has the highest annual staff turnover of any senator. So there's something to this because having a high turnover in any business, anything you're running, especially in the senate when it's about serving the principal is not a great sign. I would be curious if she was a man if saying this is the worst would be turntd this way. For some reason this morning I thought of president Johnson because I recently found all these horrific, crazy things he used to do. He used to you're Nate in the sink, expose his private parts, once relieved himself on a secret service agent. That's insane. I never knew that until just recently. Is it because he was a president, is it because he was a man? I don't know. That's creepy. He was gross, that's all. It was in a movie. He was like pooping and talking to people. Sorry to gross you all out this morning. All these women running on the democratic side, I'm not saying it's because I'm a woman but there's opposition research that's ready to go the minute they start thinking about it, right? Elizabeth Warren and the bar card from Texas, Tulsi gabbard and Assad. She deserved that. She went and met with Assad. She just did that publicly and came on TV and talked about how one of the worst dictators in the world who's gassing children was a great guy. She deserved that. I agree with that. I do think -- Hawaiian congresswoman, correct? Who's running for president. Isn't it better that all these things come out now before the primary so everybody can digest all this? Another thing is Amy klobuchar, I always kind of liked her but I thought I don't know if she can be president because she doesn't have that spunk that we need. Now we know she's got that spunk. Good for her. If she's not going to run for president or not, I don't think this is going to derail it. I think everything in life is relative and when you have Elizabeth Warren who was considered a front-runner until a few days ago facing this issue where she continues digging this hole further and further down -- And look at the president of the United States, how much turnover has he had? The mooch lasted how many days? 11. In the white house, 11 days, and he's still the president. Fair. No rebuttal to that. But he's exempt, just like Lyndon Johnson being the president and pooping while everybody's around. She's exempt from this type of criticism because he's the president. That's the truth. All the people that turn over and leave and come out all of a sudden have remorse and -- Are on big brother. And writing books. It's like, really, where was your conscience then, brother? When we come back I want to

