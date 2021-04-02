Transcript for Sen. Bernie Sanders explains why minimum wage must be raised in COVID-19 relief

New chairman of the senate budget committee Bernie Sanders wants to get money out to -- get money out now to all Americans in desperate need of covid relief packages, and he says he won't wait for the GOP to get on board. Please welcome the man -- one of the men of the hour, senator from Vermont who launched a million memes, senator Bernie Sanders. Senator Sanders, here's what's going to happen. Everybody's got questions for you because we haven't seen you since the inauguration, but what I want to know is where can I find the sweatshirt? I loved everywhere. I had -- I was screaming at everybody. You have to send me a way to find the sweatshirt because I think it's brilliant and fantastic, and you raised almost $2 million for meals on wheels and all these different -- all these different folks, and I just wanted to say, you know, please get another round two going because I need it. All right, whoopi. You're right. We sold out very quickly, but for you -- don't tell anybody, all right? But we'll get you a sweatshirt. How's that? I won't. Just between you and me. And I will make a huge donation to whoever. Okay. Thank you. Joy, it's on you now. All right. I will make a huge donation to any of those things also. I have been doing it anyway, but I will make another one. So Bernie, president Biden said yesterday he's open to compromise on some aspects of the nearly $2 trillion proposal for covid relief, and he met with Republicans earlier this week to hear them out. You have been very clear that your priority is moving this as quickly as possible through whether Republicans are on board or not. I have a question. What's the downside of your proposal, if any? Let's say we move it right through without any Republicans involved. Is there a downside to that at all or should we just do it? Well, joy, look. I think we all want bipartisanship. I hope Republicans join us, but the most important issue right now is to understand that working families in this country today are in more economic desperation than they have been since the great depression. I don't have to tell you. In my own city, Burlington, Vermont which is doing better than many locations throughout the country, hundreds of people have lined up in their cars for emergency food delivery help. All across the country, families are struggling to prevent eviction. In the midst of the pandemic, people can't afford to go out and find a doctor. We have a pandemic today which is taking some 3,000 lives every single day. We're not getting the vaccines out as quickly as we can. Half of our people are living paycheck to paycheck. Millions are working for starvation wages. In other words, we face more problems today than at any time since the great depression, and we got to move for working families, and we got to move yesterday, and I intend to do this as quickly as we can. Good morning, senator Sanders. I too would like a sweatshirt. So maybe we could just do this as a "View" donation, and we can all get host sweatshirts, please. Okay. But you want to incorporate raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour as part of the package which even some democratic senators like Joe Manchin and John tester are opposed to. If this package is about getting immediate relief to people who are desperate for it as quickly as possible, is now the time to take on that specific fight? Well, I'll tell you why I think it is, Meghan. If we don't do it now, and as you all know, Republicans in recent years have used the reconciliation process that we're using right now to pass massive tax breaks for the rich and large corporations. We tried, as you well know, to end the affordable care act and throw 32 million people off the health care they had, and, in fact, your father and his vote was the reason that did not happen. So reconciliation in recent years has been used very aggressively. The truth is that when you have so many of our people -- and I have been all over this country trying to raise children on 10 or 11 bucks an hour when the minimum wage has not been raised since 2007. Nobody can tell me you can live with dignity. It's a four-year phase. It doesn't start tomorrow. It'll raise. It is something that is long overdue, and by the way, we are cognizant of the problems that restaurants and small businesses are having, and we're working to provide large tax credits to make sure that they can absorb - whatever wage increases may occur. Senator, I want to ask you about what's happening in the house right now. They're voting today on removing congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments for promoting violent rhetoric and qanon conspiracy thetheories, after Kevin Mccarthy failed to take any pdisciplinary action against her. Mitch Mcconnell has issued a rebuke of Greene, but a lot of the Republican party has been silent. What do you think this situation says about the current state of the Republican party? Well, that's a -- that's a very important question, and I think the Republican party, and I'm sure they don't want my advice, but I think they are at a crossroads, and either they -- they have been believing in small government. Not my ideology, but it's a long standing ideology. Working within the democratic system or else they can move to a party which is based on big lies, you know, like trump really won the election. Trump didn't really win the he lost the election. Conspiracy theories such as qanon, and by the way, a moving toward violence. That is the choice they have, and I would hope very much that the Republican leadership will say, you know what? We are a conservative party that believes in democracy. We don't believe in lies and conspiracy theories and violence, and I hope their leadership acts accordingly.

