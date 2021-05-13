Transcript for Former Sen. Joe Lieberman calls escalating Israel-Palestine violence ‘unnecessary’

dozens have been kill and now the violence is spilling into the streets. The U.N. Is warning the conflict could turn into a full scale isn't this about politics for both sides, for both the Israelis and the Palestinians? It seems that this conflict just escalates or becomes a flashpoint, never really for the people get hurt, but the guys -- folks up at the top seem to be okay with this kind of thing. Well, I think there's a lot to what you say. It's why my reaction to the violence was -- the injuries and the fear that people on both sides are living with, is not only sad, but anger. I think this is unnecessary. I think it's happening for political reasons. It started, I think, because hamas, which is still a terrorist organization according to the U.S. State department, committed to the destruction of Israel, is in a fight for control of the Palestinian community with bata who runs the Palestinian authority. When the Palestinian elections were canceled this year, hamas got angry and decided to show it was capable of being a stronger leader. The other element here which is not much talked about is Iran. Iran supplies weapons, missiles, the rockets that hamas and the palestinian/islamic jihad have been firing into Israel. They're trying to use this in their negotiating with the U.S. And other big countries around the world about a nuclear arms agreement in Vienna. Hamas strikes. Israel responds and you're into an escalating cycle of violence in which the people on both sides, who have enjoyed relative peace over the last five or six years, are once again living in fear and with death and injury. This just shouldn't have happened. Hi, Joe. I love you. I'm so happy you're on today. Hi, Meghan. You know better than anyone I'm no fan of president trump's, but I believe he handled the Middle East well. You know of my personal admiration for Joe Biden, but I am worried that he's following in Obama's footsteps and trying to lead from behind. Hamas, a terrorist organization has already fired rockets at Israeli civilians. I'm glad Biden conveyed his unwavering support for Israel's right to defend itself, but I'm starting to think these are just words. Do you want to see Biden get more involved? Meghan, I think that president Biden and the administration have actually handled this particular crisis very well and making very clear, secretary blinkin did yesterday. We have hamas on one side and our democratic ally Israel on the other side and, therefore, we have the responsibility to support Israel and its right to defend itself. We hope for deescalation. They sent an emissary there to work on there. Egypt is trying to get hamas to stop. What I do worry about with the Biden administration is what's happening in Vienna and their attempt to get back into a nuclear agreement with Iran. I'm never against people talking to our enemies in the case of Iran. I'm fearful we want a nuclear agreement with Iran more than they want it. They want to get the economic sanctions and economic pressure off them. They're finding ways to poke us, which they hope will affect us at these negotiations. Their vessels have been challenging our boats in the persian gulf in the same way as I mentioned at the beginning, I think they're encouraging hamas and a palestinian/islamic jihad to be violent against Israel, to create conflict where they can come in and show they can resolve it. I think we have to be very clear about Iran. They're our enemies. They don't really want the kind of nuclear agreement we want. I hope president Biden and his team are aware of that and are realistic about it and not just hopeful they can reach an agreement almost at any price. Senator, I want to ask you a bit about the plight of the Palestinians also because the effort to evict dozens of Palestinians from their homes in an east Jerusalem neighborhood during Ramadan which is the holy season for Palestinians, it's been widely criticized. The united nations said evictions could be a war crime and violate humanitarian laws. How much do actions like this from Israel contribute to the conflict we're seeing? It's a really important and a good and fair question. The relationship between Israel and the Palestinians is, to put it mildly, unresolved. As I said at the beginning it's been peaceful and stable for the last five or six years, but it's still unresolved. Frankly I would hope that president Biden would devote himself to making progress in the relations between Israel and the Palestinians, hopefully by involving more of the Arab countries with whom Israel has diplomatic relations as a result of the so-called Abraham accords. I support a two-state solution. I don't think there's any other solution that works to bring about the peace that will benefit the people on both sides, Israelis and Palestinians, Jews and muslims. That's what we've got to do instead of what's happening now. I want to say that this dispute about these apartments in east Jerusalem is an old dispute. Israel is a rule of law country. It's been litigated in court by Palestinians and Israelis who claim that -- Palestinians who are living in those apartments and Israelis who claim they own them for years. It has been seized upon, in my opinion, by hamas to be a cause to create all these problems. That's what should not have been allowed to happen. Incidentally it's like there's three parties here. Israel is our ally, a democracy. The Palestinian authority, which we have good relations with, even though they displease us some of the time. Then on the other side is hamas which is involved with this which is a terrorist organization and wants to destroy Israel. How can you make peace with somebody who wants to destroy you? You have to change that. Well, yeah. Everybody has to take a look at who is involved and what they're all doing to contribute to this problem.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.