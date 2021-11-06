Transcript for Sen. Joni Ernst explains why she believes Rep. Liz Cheney was a cancel culture victim

Welcome, senator. Nice to see a Republican on our show once in a while. They don't seem to want to come on the show. I don't know why. You heard us talking about bipartisan before. AOC says Democrats should stop negotiating with Republicans. Mitch Mcconnell says the era of bipartisan is over. Tell me, senator, is this the end of our country as we know It is not, joy. I'm happy to report that. I think there's a lot of bipartisan that is happening on the floor of the United States senate. It's not something necessarily that the media will pick up on and that the media necessarily wants to follow, but I'm an example of that. I have been ranked as one of the most bipartisan senators of the past 25 years of either party. We know because we want to do the right thing for our constituents that the only way we get things done is if we're working together. I have a lot of great colleagues working on a number of different issues that are very important to our constituencies. I believe in the greatness of our nation. I believe in the greatness of the people that represent their states in the United States congress. Hello, senator. I'm such a huge fan of yours. So happy to see you here on the show as well. Vice president Harris was in Guatemala this week telling people seeking asylum in the U.S. Not to come, warning they'll be sent back. She's also taking heat for not visiting our own border yet, saying she'll go at some point. Even some fellow Democrats think she's handling this crisis wrong. I thought she sounded like a moron when she was talking to Lester holt. Her nervous laugh is making me nervous. What do you think? I think we have a humanitarian crisis at our southern border and we need to make sure that immigrants are not flowing up through Mexico to the southern border without going through the proper processes. In the past administration we did have policies put into place where if they were seeking asylum from another country, they could apply within their home countries for that asylum in the United States. We worked with Mexico to make sure that they were housing those immigrants in Mexico so they could go through the process to enter into the united States through the proper channels. Vice president Harris, I hope she does visit the southern border very, very soon. It's imperative. The longer she waits, the harder it is for her to explain why she hasn't gone to view the crisis herself. I would encourage her to go soon and let's figure out a solution. We feed to secure the border and make sure there's a proper vetting process. Senator, I have another question. The majority of Republicans still cling to the delusion that Donald Trump won the election because of false voter fraud claims. Trump reportedly believes he'll be reinstated as president by August. Talk about a moron. Now, the -- he called -- in real life the so-called Arizona audits are a laughing stock. We all know that. He shut down his blog supposedly due to lack of interest. Last week he was upstaged by his why still hitch your wagon to him, senator? Isn't it time to drop this guy? He's a loser. He lost the election. He was impeached twice. He's a bad guy in terms of helping the Republicans as well as the nation and the world. Tell me. Joy, let's just start with this, Joe Biden is president. Okay. I acknowledge that. What we do want to do is make sure that the elections were secure and I do talk about the fact that I was a county commissioner of elections in my book. I started doing local county elections. I truly believe in our election system. You know, if states want to run audits that's up to them if they want to do that, just to prove or disprove any thoughts that might exist out there. I, as a subject matter expert when it comes to local elections, I have not seen any evidence where this election would be overturned. I haven't been presented with that. Joe Biden is our president. I think that we are at a point now where our nation needs to heal. We need to come together. We were talking about bipartisan. I think this is the perfect time for us to start working together on the things that Americans believe to be important and find those bipartisan solutions. I think we can all do that. But, again, I haven't seen anything that would prove change in presidency. Senator, we've spoken here a bunch about cancel culture which former president Obama warned can go overboard sometimes, and you say Liz Cheney was a victim of it. Can you explain that to me? Yes, and I do admire Liz Cheney very much. While there are a number of things I may not agree with her on, for her to come forward, stand up and say what she feels is important to say is okay. You know, people may not like it, just as I may not like AOC and some of the things that she says out there, but for everyone to try and silence her voice, she has a voice. It's okay to use it. I think that's why we're all elected, is to use our voices. So, I think we see too much of this across the country anymore. But, what I would say, though, is when you use your voice, you need to be respectful of one another. We can certainly disagree on we can disagree on different issues and how we arrive at those solutions, but I think it's time that we tone down the political rhetoric. We recognize we're all human beings and that we have various constituencies we need to represent and do that in a respectful and dignified manner.

