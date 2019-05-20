Transcript for Shocking scans of Whoopi Goldberg's lungs show severity of pneumonia

Rodriguez and Dr. Martin Greenberg. Dr. Greenberg, you brought some of whoopi's x-rays with you? Yes. Do you carry them around with you? No. It's a hipaa violation. Tell us what we're looking at. The x-ray, that's the x-ray from admission. As you can see one side there is at the base of the lung, it's white. It should be black. It should be full of air. The top part is the normal part. It's the bottom -- This should be clear. What? That should be black. It's opaque because the fluid is in the space. That's after she got all better. That's after I got better. You see. Dr. Jorge, for our viewers watching what are the warning signs and symptoms we need to pay attention too. Whoopi had a cough for a while. I noticed her coloring was really gray. All lawyers think they can be doctors. I have my Google M.D. Don't start with that. A lot of the symptoms have to do with what you see with colds and if something lasts a long time, you have to have an alert. Cough is a symptom. Fevers that cause you to shake, that's a big symptom. If something lasts more than three to four days -- You're talking about a run of the mill flu. If you're short of breath, coughing, coughing up blood. That's it. That's serious. You were coughing up blood, whoopi? No. That's one of the symptoms. I was like what? She was when she found out she couldn't host the oscars. People don't take this seriously. They don't take pneumonia seriously. You have to. The idea we can fight everything, that's the problem. You can't do that. It will kill you. Inactivity, not doing anything, not checking will kill you. Get your ego together and say I'm going to the doctor because I don't feel good. It's okay to go to the doctor. You would rather be alive

