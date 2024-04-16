Sky Lakota-Lynch talks bringing classic book ‘The Outsiders’ to Broadway

The actor shares how he connected to the story as a child with dyslexia and how Angelina Jolie, one of the show's producers, has impacted him.

April 16, 2024

