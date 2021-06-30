Transcript for How speaking out on anti-Semitism impacted Eve Barlow

He Barlow is a Scottish born Los Angeles based music journalist who has written for nearly every significant culture magazine out there. Including variety Angie Kiel but she's not here to talk about my passion for country music and responding to what they anti defamation league is calling quote. A dangerous and drastic surge in anti Jewish hate. Eve has essentially become a part time music journalist and full time zionist and fighter of online anti semitism. Eve let's just get right into what you exploded onto the scene during the recent appellation in the Israeli Palestinian tensions. And the apps taking anti Semitic hate crimes way delaying. Major cities all across the country you've talked about losing work friends and invitations to social events. Because of your activism and you even compared what's happening to you to wait pot we're on the how how are you holding up and what is this experience been like for you for the past few months. I'm blowing up OK actually am kind of concentrating on them that they care to honor Adams seeing day. The experience that iPad is no all you need her Cingular Meehan I don't really eat and want to concentrate on making it a bite me it's more about making. It about it just thought I represented something is going on and that we should all be concerned about which is it. Jewish hate has become. Publicly acceptable. Islands. Then it's being given permission suspense terror. For me I have been sharing my experience all my own it. You know social exclusions. Assets are at a site each student that bigger picture at large which is g.s being attacked in the street patents g.s being back troops from certain events are undermanned under the grammys all acts he's kind of sentiment and it is a passion. Add mandated people being able to replace the words used but the white zionists and then. Eli and skated a excluded she's wholeheartedly with diamond without consequence. Arab vacation. This using happening really fast and you wrote in an article for tablet that Twitter quote will not be free Palestine but it will certainly. Make the world a more anti somatic placed. I happen say that Twitter is not real life but I do feel like we've seen anti semitism on social media spill over into the real world. Do you think they Jews will be targeted on the streets along as they are targeted on the web. Where you think it's you are actually separate issues. I think sooner intrinsically linked to actually I'm ace. We can't ignore the fact that cheering the conflicts so many false narratives were being and the conflict between Israel and Hamas and managed specs are right. So many false narratives were being shared online enough and there was a direct link. For me to beyonce and asked sentences and that was on the streets that Ben wasn't getting enough attention on mainstream media became his. If there are also parents and Adams prejudices being spread bank Jewish people lining every day and at a news. Thousands upon thousands it of tweets and reach recent impressions by. People of neuter are deemed trustworthy because they have huge pot farms or social media influence senators. They're celebrities haven't thought of voices even if it's the mainstream media habits. Promote saying I exited and and one sighted narrow Santa's. Then of course those people who are waiting for permission. To the hateful towards Jewish people have just Ian Graham today. Dan one thing that has come up a lot is the distinctions between anti zionism and anti summit is on the a do you think there's a difference and how do you react progressives who say they're getting called anti semites for just being critical of Israeli policy is IA. I was raised. As a zionist I consider myself a zionist I have bandit so defiant I now have it might that are bio. I think attempt to sort of read. Re defying a web zionism is in in this incredibly toxic and dangerous way. Is one of the things that is scaring me the most how how do you respond all lists. Yes very difficult because there is so much misinformation about what zionism actually means. Zionism is truly justifying and I don't write for Jewish people self determine and their ancestral allotment. And that's all it means it's not a bad news witty Israeli government. Currently is that it's not a current politics it's just the belief that this State of Israel should be days. This has a lot of for a Jewish people to be attacked and street in the name of ask designers and bow. The people who are attacking Jews they're not asking those geez people if they're zionists the winners hacking and they're identifying them as. Ya and I think that's incredibly important to point out in recent weeks during some of the pride celebrations we've seen. Some really unfortunate language coming out of some corners of LG BTQ world. Things like quote zionism is queer full Beck as someone in. I like yourself who was par also part of LG BTQ community. How do you respond to statements like these and how do you reconcile. The idea that these two parts of your identity. Somehow can't coexist with what are. It's really really difficult and it is like (%expletive) happens to it. Being here you know you hit their hey day the nail on the head when you talk about having to try and reconcile all. And the different malls cheese within myself I just don't feel. As safe or comfortable and an alternative Greece faces anymore because all the in my in anti zionism and it's our right to exist and it's so. Cruelly ironic given you know I was cheering the other day. The incredible images from the street says several people over the past weekend they hosted. The biggest pride celebration yet. See you are currently 21 I didn't program 100000 people in the streets and Hamid an assist see where this slogan is love is love there. Else BGG plus community is completely accepted and celebrated his one of the the most incredible. Price needs displease every single year.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.