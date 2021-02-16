Transcript for Stacey E. Plaskett shares the story behind her viral blue cape outfit

Congresswoman, before I ask you about trump's defense team I need to ask you a very pressing question, a fashion question, this picture was making the rounds on social media and it was even shared by our co-host Ana Navarro, for your fellow fashionistas who made that fantastic cape outfit. I'm going to tell you who made the outfit, I have to give a particular shout-out. The dress is a belted cape dress that was made, but there's a whole story behind this, that my college roommates, you have to have good girlfriends and one of my closest friends, her day job is as nuclear physicist is a fashionista, a group called me up and said, girl, you don't like to dress up, you don't get your clothes together and so the night before the opening, they gathered all my clothes together and they put together every one of my outfits during the impeachment trial so they knew I was busy studying and looking at the evidence and was really not even paying attention to any of that. Well, you have some good girlfriendbecause you certainly made an impression on many of us. Thank you. Trump's defense team made the case that he did nothing wrong by using the word "Fight on" by showing a video of Democrats promising to fight for different causes, you said the video took an emotional toll on you, why is this that? Because I think in that instance, if you saw later on, I had a conversation with the defense counsel about it afterwards privately, I felt he was channeling his client Donald Trump and channelling the base of that party which was the frustration and the anger and the ignorance and more importantly the hatred that had directed at the capitol he was channeling all of that into that video, you know when you talk about what happened over the summer, when people only want to look at some of the few individuals who were violent, equating that with the attempted overthrow of our government, that's just so absolutely absurd and very disrespectful of what I felt was happening in the summer where all Americans of all ilk, you had amish people from Pennsylvania marching with black people with young black people, little white girls marching with older black men, members of the senate marching with us, for an issue of equality, of fighting against systemic racism and showing pictures of black women, people of color, women in general as shrill and angry, along with jewish people I thought was so disingenuous and wantism trying to deflect it on others. So we're going to go and come back because we have even more

