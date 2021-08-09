Transcript for Steve Martin, Martin Short dish on 'Only Murders in the Building'

Did Steve Martin. And Martin Short team up with Selena Gomez in the new series only murders in the building as an unlikely to reel of New Yorkers. Obsessed with true crime podcast who get in on the act abdomen. Neighbors mysterious. Here's the thing it. People who worry about living in the big city because of all the crime as any true crime aficionado will tell you. It's the boon docks you need to worry about. Oh. I don't is itself PB SE. But if Ken burns' documentary in the history of boredom may be enabled should give it address and now he's giving away my part. So tomorrow we lay out a time I have maps and I have full blueprints of each floor of the arc Colonia. Welcome. I'm present yes smacked in the studio. We had my issue. Though they were having a meeting. In a way. You know why am I you know these so it's really good to see the both of you with top TU ul Brazil. Over the last couple needed what you are troopers and studio while gas. For us to be the first guess back in studio we can we are so thrilled to be here. And you all look fine it's sank near death. Cuban won't stay. I'm telling you. Where that is yes that his client. Quick second he's not that much older than yeah. Yeah but on time just add up. Yeah. So we Davidow you know we just kick off our 25 season 25 Virginia as a cat though the line doesn't know me pretty good to I don't know what you gave it that. I don't know that's strapped problems. So you hear over the years yes. And you even serenaded Barbara Walters when she retired highland unfortunately happened to have a clip of that one good. Yeah and then. When it. Land owning them. No way I would love. Thank you so bad if you are actually funny. The bottom. You what Bob I didn't ever being. Very hit. Nor after and dinner party over the wrong table roundtable and people and everyone's more famous the next bank but Barbara was my. That did her part. It's guess. How much everyone is worth at least the popsicle. I don't how to block that got yeah thought so I just let's start with you. How. It's is that B. Me I'm Sally. She sit next signed a salary gallery are really big salaries yellow eight at bat poop the more money through the years you or Barbara yes. Yes Robert not only was a panelist she was an executive produced out double the salary while what you would you stand up. Yet but I had to work on the road I was like a slob on the road I think about it yet at what. Gorgeous every day make at all that believes that have a high opinion of yours to. Fired so yeah budget impacts are happy that I'm. I she'd love to tell that story about Sewell so steep since the show is turning 25 you may have heard Bernie believing Thain that. Point five years we wanted to see where you were when you were 25 issue we did find a clamp got a clip okay. Dating game 1968. Guy back an average to hails from Waco Texas he's a writer currently laying out the last for The Smothers Brothers and we're delighted to welcome. Steve Martin and. Complete kids again. This may sound a little weird but. I'm naked right now. And don't look like. Truthfully meet that gates. Out. How high. And I got ahead of Dana Martin that was dean Martin's daughter Tina yet the art yeah and we went to Puerto female we actually went. And we had a great time on the plane we are laughing sitting side by side it's like a twelve hour flight California. And when we got there she ended their beautiful hotel the hotel's when do you and she got sick. To get the flu and she never came out so here I am imported fuel by myself. And then I had the liveliest night of my life I. And I went to a sad news the deserted place that Google I got a taxi. And I went to a Disco and is that just an isolated building you're gonna be somewhere it has nothing else around. And I walk a block and at 8 o'clock in the Disco it starts at ten. And sort of sitting there and there's two. Very Tyson is very beautiful Dee jays behind glass and they're playing records and that going. And then the two couples come in and there like so Italian I had having so much fun and yeah. Kinda sat there at midnight I couldn't get back. Because I had that the not a call a taxi and it was a lonely as. How she ate there last when she okay I'm okay Kelly she started out. I curiously he got over it exactly. It literally began with her no we didn't you know we like each other we had a good you know my data like credit dean Martin's daughter that I said yeah yeah yeah see India. She I thank you wanted me to cancel so she could take her boyfriend got to be cancer you can take anyone you want. So let's talk about in a show before we run out of time I can't sell a cold only murders in the building you and me I just point out. That's how. We lose its journey why now pretty got what's your reaction to that and to. Us about shout. Stephen well I'll tell you honestly it. I'm very excited. To have a hit because hits are very hard to come by and held the meaning you do your work you do good but I hit just a completely different thing. And it's it's been going great and you know I'm this age on or 97 and think yeah. Do you feel you actually feel good about Leah and Selena is so silly it is wonder RO. You know we have we you know what you call it a generation gap. But I think there should be a generation gap and our allies we want to know everything about what the other person is doing but you know she'd just. Fit in we all fit together so perfect and we. It was a little awkward you know I mean to hurt trying to relate choose to use she spoke. Pop icon and and there could you know he's trying to teach your banjo techniques on it wasn't. It wasn't it was no doubt he's dances. I loved this show I happen to be anyone listens to podcasts and insure you that can really our future crime podcasters. OK I am. Do you only out what do you listen to you that's pride OK no I don't. I don't listen to show up. A I don't since the several but there's one from Australia cold case file. Like they aren't I have that one and last summer on my bicycle I would go right around and I listened to a 154 episodes. Well there's a boy with a final and his yeah. She added I don't I actually you know if he does not think I'm telling you it has nothing. I entertain them the I I I now want to write back but I'm not not my call him my thing I know we're not doing anything. A backpack. So Covert work for you bad cold here when people sat around and stated their houses on that embarked you know I'd like to do you know what I did I got a photo copier machine. Because and then I got all photo albums and I take my grandmother and I transfer and the editor until you meet a photo of maybe photographs Talladega. And then I'd look at her and say. As it I saw her book you are perverted. Sure looked up to what I did at least it wasn't fired by the.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.