Transcript for Tammy Duckworth criticizes Trump's coronavirus response

As an Iraq war vet and purple heart recipient, senator Tammy Duckworth knows what it means to make sacrifices for your country, and she joins us today to talk about being chosen for a task force faced with daunting questions, is re-opening the economy worth the risk of sacrificing American lives? Please welcome senator Tammy Duckworth. Thank you for coming onto the show. We were talking earlier about you-know-who storming out of a press conference yesterday after a heated exchange with two female reporters. What did you take away from it? Is it the fact that they were female? What is it, do you think? Well, I think he got called out on his racism. He has really been targeting asian-americans in particular and he was speaking to an Asian female reporter and I think he could bully her and she would take it. Any time strong women have stood up to Donald Trump, he like most bullies retreats, and in this case you can see that he turned tail and ran out of that meeting when two female reporters backed each other up. So the United States is now -- has surpassed 80,000 deaths and climbing in the coronavirus pandemic, and trump seems to think that he can magically wish it away, you know. It's going to go away, oh, yeah, right. You come from a state that's been hit very hard. Can you speak to his magical thinking for a second? Well, the man is delusional and has no basis in his thinking in any type of science. My state has been hit very hard but you know what, our governor has made some tough decisions and he's done an excellent job, as as our mayor of the city of Chicago, but here's the deal, if we want to re-open the economy, we need to test. We need to have enough testing for everyone. When I served in the army, I did a pretty dangerous job flying helicopters and so we would never send an air crew out on a mission without mitigating those risks. One of the ways that we can mitigate the risk of covid-19 is to have adequate testing for everyone who needs them and they need to be free. It's not just enough for the president to make sure that those around him get tested on a daily basis. He needs to stop worrying about what's inside the white house and start worrying about the Americans outside the white house who need testing. Now, senator, two aides in contact with both the president and vice president tested positive for coronavirus which is no surprise since the white house hasn't been following their own guidelines from vice president pence at the mayo clinic without a mask, to president trump ignoring social distancing. And even though yesterday the white house mandated mask wearing in the west wing, is it too little too late, and why do you think trump just still refuses to wear a mask publicly? Well, I think trump wants to spin this and try to convince Americans that we are in the clear of this pandemic and it will go away. It's part of what whoopi was saying, this is his magical thinking. It's not going to go away and, you know, I mean, he's been a hypocrite about all of this because he mandates testing for everybody who's in his immediate orbit and apparently he threw a fit and asked why the secret service agents were not wearing masks and made sure that they had masks. So it's okay for him to be protected inside the white house with lots of testing, all the testing that he needs, and yet for Americans who are reporting to work as janitors or as cashiers at our local grocery store or who go to a nursing home to care for elderly parents, those folks can't get that testing and he doesn't care and he doesn't care to get the ppe to all of those folks who need it as well. And so he's got a double standard, one standard for himself and those immediately around him and then a different standard for the rest of us who are working hard out here trying to make sure that we stay safe. And frankly, you know, I think that he should have been setting an example a long time ago, weeks ago with wearing a mask and not just now that people around him are getting tested. He's not been a leader in this in any way, shape or form. Senator, I agree with you that there's a lot of hypocrisy going around, what's good for the goose is not good for the gander, but you've been named to a task force to help advise on re-opening the economy. What does that mean? What does that look like? Are you getting a clear directive from the white house? Are you getting a clear directive and participation from the president? What have you seen so far? What can you share with us? Well, we have -- it's consisted of two phone calls. The first phone call lasted about an hour and the president spent the first 45 minutes of that phone call bragging about how well he was doing and how well the United States is doing compared to other countries in terms of the number of testing and how we've done more tests than any other country and other countries were calling us to ask for our tests. All lies, none of it true. He has been really focused on using this task force to spin his failures into some sort of a victory. When you can go out there and if you see that over 70,000 Americans dead, that is not a victory. That is an utter failure. The fact that people cannot get access to testing and are having to show up to work and don't know whether or not they're covid positive, that's a failure of this white house. The fact that doctors and nurses have to go buy their own ppe because the white house has not taken charge of the logistical network to deliver the ppe, that's a failure. He spent his time trying to spin the task force into some sort of publicity tool for him, and when asked, when asked how many tests are we going to be able to do by the end of this week, they've had no answers for it. I've been pretty frustrated with this task force. I keep asking the tough questions but we're not getting any good answers. So, senator, trump said that we must re-open because he only cares about his re-election and that's all he cares about, because a lot of people are going to die because of all of the re-openings that are going on all over the place before they were ready to re-open. Even though Dr. Fauci himself is expected to warn the senate today that if we open too soon there will be needless suffering, he's probably doing it right now as we speak, we can't stay closed until there is a vaccine, I'm assuming, because that could be a year and a half away. So are the only options open are let people die and remain closed or watch people suffer because they can't feed their families? It's really difficult right now to figure out what to do, but it seems to me that just opening Willy nilly is not going to work either because too many people are going to die and suffer. The number could go through the roof. So what is the -- what do you think we should be doing right now or soon? People keep asking me, senator, when do you think we can go back to work? I don't know the answer. Do you? Joy, we can go back to work when there is widespread and free testing, when someone who needs a test can get it. That's when we can start re-opening the economy. You look at the other nations that are doing a good job of this, you'll see that they have widespread and frequent and free testing. We can't wait for the vaccine obviously, but we also can't send people back to work who don't know if they're going to get tested, you know. If you make testing too expensive, then that person who comes in and cleans your hospital room who is afraid that they may have caught this virus and they can't afford the 60 bucks for the test, they're going to keep coming to work because they have to go to work. They have rent to pay and they have to send their kids, you know, to daycare and all of those things, and so widespread testing that is free is the key to us being able to re-open the if we do it before that, if we do it prematurely, joy, what will happen is that you will see another burst of positive cases and another increase and then we will have to re-shut down the economy and that will be worse in the long run than if we were to open in a methodical way first with widespread testing and then with contact tracing widely available.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.