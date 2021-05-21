Transcript for How Taraji P. Henson is helping the next generation of Black Americans

question. Taraji, I saw some pictures of you that were steamy girl. I want on your ig and I was like is that cookie? By the way you were in a bunch of thorny bushes in a teenie bikini. You look amazing and outstanding. I have not stopped eating during the entire covid quarantine. Give he some motivation. A huge part of my motivation is that I play a lot of different characters. I knew that, you know, the pandemic was coming sort of to an end. The world was opening up, certainly here in Hollywood. I had to get ahead of it you know. So that's a big part of my motivation, knowing I always have to be in front of the camera from head to toe. It's not just from the waist up. I just had to -- you know, I had to get ready. Ms. Taraji, you were pretty funny on Instagram talking about how modelling is a lot harder than it looks. Did you pick up any tips? Yeah, that I'm not a professional model. I'm anactress. I was acting. I have some war scars. My left leg is all scraped up. Taraji, we've had some really important conversations about mental health with you on our show. You have said that like so many people during covid you were just losing yourself. What turned it around for you and how concerned are you for the toll this pandemic has taken on our mental health as a country, as a society? The first -- as to the first part of the question, I had to accept. It was about acceptance and turning -- looking on the bright side of things. Turns something that appeared to be negative into a positive. When were we ever going to have this time to come together as a human race watching another human being murdered. We didn't have the luxury of going to the bar. Oh, I'm not going to watch this. Girl, meet me out. I can't take it. We literally had to watch this. One thing this pandemic taught, I don't care how much money you have, how well off you are, how poor you are, this pandemic levelled us all. We'll all be traumatized by this for years to come, all of us. I don't care what color you are. Being not able to see your parents, you know, the separation, no human touch. We've all been affected by that. Taraji, for the past few years you've been advocating for the black community through your Boris Lawrence Henson foundation named after your father. You say we are in a state of emergency right now and we can't hide the ugly. Can you explain what you mean by that? I mean, we have to -- the truth, the other side of healing is dealing with the truth. What I mean by that, in order for this nation to heal, we have to deal with our past and it's -- all of it isn't pretty from both sides. We need to talk about it. We need to deal with it. The only way we deal with it -- like I said the only way we heal is we have to talk about the things our ancestors did. The only way we fix it is the offspring from those ancestors sit down and have the conversations. It is not going to be pretty. You were so moved by the profits in the past year after George Floyd's murder by a police officer. Now we have this new video that is heart breaking of Ronald Greene in Louisiana. The covid-19 pandemic damaged the black community you are launching a new campaign called the unspoken curriculum. How did this all come together and tell us about it? In partnership with Edelman and my Boris Lawrence Henson foundation, the unspoken curriculum is a six-week campaign to address mental health and the education with black students. Black students make up 16% of enrolled students, they're often treated more harshly due to bias and account for 27% of the students referred to law enforcement. 31% of students who are arrested and 48% of students receiving one or more suspensions. So the goal of our national awareness campaign is to combat the stigma and confusion related to mental distress brought on by these biases by helping black youth and young adults recognize the signs of trauma and to validate them so they feel confident to protect their mental health and seek help when needed. This is not just for black children. My son went to a school that was diverse, right? This is trauma on both sides. My son grew up with, you know, most of his friends weren't of color. A lot of them were white or, you know, Middle Eastern. He had all kinds of friends. What does that do to them when they see this happening to their friend that doesn't happen to maybe their white friends? That's traumatic on their behalf too. We're opening up this conversation so we can heal and stop creating generational trauma, you know. I'm still dealing with messages that -- Stopping the cycle. Yeah. I'm still dealing with certain things that weren't in the curriculum, the undertones affected me to this day and being a black woman in Hollywood. We want to take a look. Your foundation made a video to raise awareness of the unspoken curriculum and inspire people to learn more and take action to address it. Take a look. Today I learned I can wake up to a stressed out mom. Come home to a dad dealing with things he does not have the power to speak on that I can watch people who look like me be murdered on TV, that I can be crumbling inside like the foundations of the play grounds I'm supposed to play on and the only thing anyone at school will ask me is -- why didn't I do my English homework last night? Wow. Really powerful, taraji. Let me ask you this, growing up in Maryland you faced some of the same racial bias. You say it still stays with you. How so? It just makes me small, feel small, makes me feel -- you know, I've done my work. I've recognized it. I see it. I know what it was. Sometimes I feel like that when I walk in a room, especially when there's not a lot of people of color in there. I brace myself. You know, that's just something I learned to do. It wasn't taught to me per se. There was no book or standard. It's just something I learned to do. How I learned to cope. Amazing what you're saying to me. A beautiful movie star has to have feelings when she walks into a room like that and feel uncomfortable. You're saying something very interesting there, taraji. I think people can relate to that. We want to thank you for coming by. You're always a fantastic guest. Our thanks to taraji P. Henson.

