President Biden speaking today about his plan to address racial inequalities that still exist a century later, and we're going to talk about all of that tomorrow because we want to balance it and tell you a little bit about this amazing enclave, and what was done to it, you know. So today we want to start off by talking about what happened over the weekend. The French open, it made headlines off the court because Naomi Osaka said she's quitting the tournament for being required to do press conferences. She said she suffers with severe anxiety and depression which has become too much of a distraction at this point for her to actually compete. She's doing, I think, what lots of people feel like they should be able to do when they get to a place they can't do what they're supposed to do. Sunny, what do you think about her saying, listen, I can't do this, and I need to back away from this? Well, I think she's certainly doing the right thing for herself, but I think she's also making a stand for other athletes and for the sport. I think it's pretty clear that these aren't isolated incidents, and that really the health and wellness of these athletes, whether mental or physical is something that these organizations like the French open, like the NBA, like the NFL, this is something that they care very little about. There just seems to be a very similar trend, right? This is the very same French open that said that Serena Williams couldn't wear her cat suit that helped with blood clots in her legs. They said that she could not wear that because somehow it was against the rules, and it was unseemly even though that was for her health and wellness, and this is about not speaking to the press because of Naomi Osaka's health and wellness, and I would say to the French open, is it now better that she as one of the premier athletes of the open is now not competing because of this alleged rule? The other thing is, I mean, you can't have it both ways. You can't tell these athletes like Lebron James, like Colin Kaepernick, like Simone Biles, these premier athletes, shut up and dribble. Don't speak. Yet you can speak when we want you to speak. Right. You know, you don't have ownership. Right. You don't have agency over -- over your own bodies. Right. And it just seems to me that so many of these organizations just want to control and own these athletes, and they're silencing the voices of black athletes, and it's shameful. Right. Sara, do you see both sides of this conversation? Well, first and foremost, I support her decision. I always believe in self-advocacy for mental health. It's a disease that should be treated as important as physical ailments, but we can't see it, so people have a harder time with it. It carries a stigma, but I tend to think of Billie Jean king at this time because sadly sports is a business. It's a machine, and we can argue about whether it should be that way or not, but the media has played an important role, especially for female athletes. We look back at a time when women were fighting for not only equal pay, but just equal treatment in the sports, and the media played an important role. You have to garner interest and therefore fans and therefore ad dollars to get people coming to these events. I look like people like her that fought hard to get these media people in there, and I see that just because that's the way it's always been that's the way it needs to be going forward, but the media remains a double-edged sword especially for women athletes. It was on social media they alerted people to the way the women basketball players were being treated, and then the organization attended to it because it was vastly night and day, and this is 2021. So sadly the need for those media story lines remains important. Now I think what she should do though is band with other tennis players to take them up on their offer to have a conversation about changing the way it is, and too, make sure she does the work for herself. If this is a problem she has, it's not going anywhere. She's 23, and number two in the world. She's going to face this again. Right. If she gets the therapy or whatever she needs, I battle anxiety. She needs to get those tools so life isn't so painful in those situations. Right. I think it also has a lot to do with the foreign press and how the foreign press also treats athletes of color particularly women, but Meghan, do you think that this was a good idea for her to say, this is what I need to do, and make that move? Well, I also want to pivot off of what you just said about foreign -- the foreign press. I mean, there is a scandal that the golden globes aren't even going to be aired in this country I think or even happen because there's not one person of color on their board, and not one person of color involved in the Hollywood foreign press. So foreign press in particular -- we have problems in our country that we talk about at length, and we should continue talking about at length, but you want to talk about real problems and, like, racial inequalities and the way people talk to women and people of color, take a look at some French press stuff because that's a whole different animal, and I understand how Naomi Osaka is just, like, this isn't worth it anymore, and I think just because something was the standard of the past doesn't mean it needs to be the standard going forward. I talked about on this show, Serena Williams' documentary she did for HBO, anyone who follows her career, and I'm a huge fan of hers, knows everything she has been put through, but seeing it in that documentary form particularly when she went to France, they've got problems, and I think, again, like if you are Naomi Osaka, and you're 23 years old and you're the future of tennis and you're, like, I'm not going to put up with this, I applaud her, and I applaud her for taking care of her mental and emotional health, and all of us on this show, we see the way it's covered in the media, as opposed to the men doing a political podcast. There is just a different standard. Right. Then you add on foreign press, and you add on the fact she's a woman of color, I don't blame her. Yeah. Joy, I kind of think it really should be on the tennis group to say, you can't talk to these athletes like this. I feel like they should be -- Yeah. -- Listening to what she's saying, and helping her not have to drop out of talking to the press. I mean, the question I have for you is, you know, do you think requiring athletes to do press conferences is any different than -- Oh yeah. -- Promoting a movie? It seems to be the same thing. What do you think? Oh, yeah. No. It's different in a way because I understand that these people who interview these athletes are fixated on flubs and errors. So it's a little different from Brad Pitt sitting on "The Jimmy Fallon show," Jimmy Fallon isn't going to say, the way you did that character didn't work for me. You made a mistake there or something like that. I had a -- believe it or not, when I first started, I had a lot of stage fright. That's why it took me until I was almost 40 before I got on stage, and it's the number one fear, you know, on the book of lists. The number one fear is the fear of public speaking. The number six is the fear of death. I find that very interesting. People are more afraid of public speaking than they are of dying. So she has a legitimate cause, she doesn't want to speak to these people who are just going to attack her and tell her what she did wrong, and that's why she may be suffering from depression, because of the criticism. The way she has to defend herself and every move that she makes. So, you know, I'm on her side as is everyone else on this panel. Yeah. Yeah. I think that this falls squarely on the shoulders of the tennis association. You know what some of these female athletes have gone through. They have told you, they've explained it to you, and one of the problems that we have in the world I think is people don't listen. People don't listen when somebody says, this is what's happening, and this is what it's doing to me, and so I can't go on and do what I need to do. You know, you can't just blank and say, you got to do it. Women are treated differently than men, and this has more to do with, hey, you know, a little

