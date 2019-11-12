Transcript for Trump slams impeachment and FBI at rally

They will cut you a break. The house announced their articles of impeachment against he takes hiss show on the row to air his grievances. Watch. The government also sent multiple undercover spies to surveil people associated with our campaign. Look how they have hurt people. Their lives have been destroyed by scum. The house Democrats announced these two flimsy, pathetic, ridiculous articles of impeachment. Just quickly, here are the facts on shifty Schiff, dishonest guy, makes up statements. He said, the president of Ukraine repeatedly declared that there was no pressure, but he didn't want to say that. We said, say it. Say it, you crooked bastard. Say it. And a merry Christmas to you too, president trump. He calls the FBI scum. Uh-huh. He calls Schiff a crooked -- he has names for everybody except himself. True. Not a name for me either. Not yet. No. We're doing all right. If you turn on him, he'll come up with one, trust me. We have had our problems as you know, over time, but it's A quinnipiac poll just said 50% of voters oppose of impeaching him. It looks like the tactics are working because last week it was the opposite. Is I would say the other side. I think that the Democrats' tactics are failing and that's really the problem. He hasn't changed. You hear that. He's the same he has always been. Why do you call them tactics? They're just defending the constitution. It's a political process, joy. It is. It's not a legal process, but a political process. I think Nancy Pelosi was right in the beginning. She said, if it's not bipartisan Sann, we shouldn't do it. Politically people won't do it. The reason Nixon was kicked out of office is because it was bipartisan. After awhile. Not originally. No, but we're at the point now where it was bipartisan. Is the set falling down? It sounds like drilling. But it was Clinton, it wasn't bipartisan, so it didn't work. It was a little different with him. But it doesn't matter. He was sleeping with Lewinsky. This guy's sleeping with Putin. It's a little different. Thank you. I do understand that it's a -- it's a political process, but isn't it also -- That drilling is so loud. I'm so sorry. Isn't it also a constitutional process though? In my thought, it's, you know, congress is supposed to provide oversight. Right. That's why I don't understand folks are saying it should be bipartisan, and this has become partisan. I don't understand why the facts of this are partisan. I mean, who can't see that the president of the United States pressured a foreign government to dig up dirt on his political opponent to aneuroto his benefit for our democracy? And he won the election. And calls himself the patriot. He's just a liar. I don't understand that. I do think something that lost people when they announced the articles yesterday was there was so much hype and so much talk about bribery and how you could point to that being a crime. You heard Nancy Pelosi, and yesterday, bribery wasn't apart of this. It wasn't even mentioned It's called abuse of power. I think that's a weakness for the Democrats. If they had bribery on him, they would have announced this yesterday, and you can say it's an abuse of power, but that's what a lot of people are struggling with. We know it was bad, but what rises to the level of removing a president from office? Well, they called it an abuse of power which is also, you know, it's unconstitutional. So I don't understand Republicans like yourself saying this is partisan. It's political. No. I'm not saying it's partisan. I'm saying it is political. The impeachment is not a legal process. Mm-hmm. Because we don't have judges deciding. We have a hundred United States senators deciding. They're all politicians. It's a process. They're politicians and you need 20 United States senators for him to be removed. To protect the constitution. It's never going to happen. The American public knows it's not going to happen so what they're asking themselves now, and why you see the numbers changing is because we know it's not going to happen. Because the Republicans won't defend the constitution. The same way that, you know, 20 years ago it was the exact opposite where Republicans said, that's an abuse of power to use the power of the office to seduce a 21-year-old intern, but Democrats didn't see it that way and they didn't vote that way. I got to go. That's why, Chris, it's the height of hypocrisy that it's the same sitting senators that are sitting, voting to impeach and convict president Clinton, but will not impeach and convict this president. It's the Sam the same thing with

