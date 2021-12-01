Transcript for Trump speaks on push to impeach 2nd time

Right before we went on air, you know who spoke on the white house lawn about the push to impeach him. Take a look. As far as this is concerned, we want no violence, we want absolutely no violence, and on the impeachment it's really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of it's ridiculous. It's absolutely ridiculous, this impeachment is causing tremendous anger and you're doing it and it's really a terrible thing that they're doing. For Nancy Pelosi and chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it's causing tremendous danger to our country and it's causing tremendous anger, I want no violence. So, I don't know, Meghan, what's your take on all this? He apparently also said that his -- he takes no responsibility for what happened at the capitol, he doesn't believe that any of his language or anything he said incited anything. Honestly, the first thing I thought, the quote, there's no end to this madness and American sadness. I mean, this is -- it's just absolute lunacy. My first reaction originally after the attack on capitol hill. 10,000 new troops in for the inauguration for president Biden. They're talking about police departments all over the country, about possible domestic attacks on all capitols from domestic terrorists. We're living in a time that it feels like we're in a banana republic. I don't use like this verbiage like this, in four years, Ronald Reagan said freedom is no on one generation -- if he can't take responsibility I don't understand why he's not being dragged out by his toes, by Mitch Mcconnell, you know, joy and I are echoing each other on the show right now. I thing I have to live with right now, I'm an avatar for so many Republicans in the country, it doesn't matter what my principles I was raised a Reagan conservative. Espousing for one form of the way I believe government principles should lead this country. All that matters, I'm the freak in this viking helmet outside the capitol storming inside. For those of who are the real conservatives who are going to deal with this mess and pick up the ashes and somehow move guard, I don't understand why people on capitol hill aren't demanding that this end. Because as long as we take no culpability, I say we as the Republican party, there's no future for the party. If we're not going to hold the president accountable, it's dead. We can call it over. People like me who aren't octogenarians, will be able to move forward. Watching that is disgraceful. I don't know how much more anyone can take. We're living in the twilight zone. Yes, we are. I put out something, you know -- I tweet occasionally. Someone put this out. Imagine 9/11 only no press conferences explaining what happened or what was going on and a third of the congress expressing sympathy with Al Qaeda and urging us to forget the attack in the name of unity. That's what's happening. And this idea that, you know, we are sitting and, you know, he's in charge of everything, who's in charge of the department of justice right now? Who's in charge right now? There's no one in charge except him. No one. Pence is kind of in charge. Well, okay. But that means he's -- nothing is going to happen. The problem hereis, it's all in his hands right now. And the fact that no one can do anything and the fact that -- I just want to finish. The fact that no one is saying, you know, sedition means going against the United States of America. Somebody needs to say that to Clarence Thomas' wife who was also giving them, you know, what's the word -- Cover. Aid, aid. Aid and comfort to the enemy. Aid and comfort. All of those folks sitting there, knowing that this is a lie, they are for me, this is treason. You know that this is a lie. This has been predicated on a lie the entire time and y'all just sit there and let it happen. You are the problem. See they need to get all y'all out first and then get him out. Yes, joy, you were saying? Notice just one thing about the speech that he just gave, there's a tremendous amount of anger on the impeachment, that's yet another dog whistle to his base, whoever these people are, to go out and cause trouble and become violent, aren't you angry that they're doing this to me? Those are the little dog whistles he gives to people. He's not on Twitter. He's on television. Joy, his family has to be held accountable for this, too. Don't let Jared and ivanka off the hook. I pray from the bottom of my soul that there's not more violence. The reason I didn't sound the alarm before, a moment it would be an absolute constitutional emergency which is where we truly are right now, don't let anybody off the hook. I beg of everyone. This is Americans against Americans. We are now fighting each other. Forgetting about the country. This is America. We don't do this. We can fight verbally. But this idea of having to get down and fight with people with their hands. You're going to do this to me? When did that become okay, I'm talking to all those people sitting in that room, all those senators and congress people, when did it become okay for y'all to sit back while people threaten the lives of people you work with every day? When was that the American way to go? When did that become the way that this country pointed. We always point to other people saying, we don't do that and here we are. You're sitting and you're letting it happen. You know what needs to be done and you're letting it happen. Your silence makes this okay.

