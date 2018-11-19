Transcript for Trump suggests Finland doesn't have wildfire issues because of 'raking'

You know, before we go on, we want to just say to folks who have been devastated by these fires out west, our thoughts and prayers are with you and I know lots of people are gathering around to send all kinds of stuff that people need, and they need everything. So just know that we're with you. But as you also may know, you know who toured the wildfires and said this. Take a look. I was with the president of Finland and he said we're a forest nation. He called it a forest nation. And they spend a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things and they don't have any problem. And when it is, it's a very small problem. Actually, as you probably know, Finland has a very different atmosphere. They get rain periodically. California, it doesn't rain much so raking really isn't going to help. You know, just being realistic. And the Finnish president said he never suggested raking, you know. I don't know why the new guy just won't acknowledge that if you don't have any rain, raking everything out is fine but if everything's dry and -- or someone drops a cigarette or someone lights the fire or, you know, some spark happens, stuff's going to burn. Raking it is not going to really help. So I would like him to stop with this raking stuff. Where did he get the raking though? He says it was -- He makes up stuff. Like where did it come from? I have some -- Also, when did he become an expert on forest fires? Who is he, smokey the bear all of a sudden? It's amazing, I have some really good friends that are from Finland and the fins are having such a ball with this. There are memes online with them vacuuming the forest. My friend is sending me all this stuff but in a sense we've almost become the laughing stock in so many places. He is. He is. And it's just so embarrassing because if you know anything about Finland, it rains like half the year. It's really cold. That's the point. There's moisture. They don't have -- they've some forest fires because of climate change. Climate change? It makes me sad that it takes the focus away from what's actually going on in California. You're talking about people in Finland laughing when the camp fire has been burning more than ten days, taken 77 lives, destroyed thousands of homes and structures. I think it's only halfway done. It won't be done until November 30. If you see photos of these neighborhoods, everything is burned to the ground. There are 1,000 people still missing. Yeah. Don't try and rationalize crazy talk. Where is he getting the raking from? I have no idea. I've been to many forests as have you and you can't clean up all the leaves in the forest. This is when I exit out because it's not rational and I'm not going to have a conversation about something that's completely irrational. And you can't talk about him every day. The issues that we talked about last segment, like what you're saying, like, I don't know when he became smokey the bear. I don't know the answer to that. What I need him to do is shut up. Yeah. Yeah. That's it. And I try not to be -- you know, I try not to be too rude, but you know what, people lost their lives. Yeah. Families lost their homes. This is not a joke. Raking -- I'm sorry. Raking is not funny to people in California. This is not cute, you know, this idea. And if you don't know this, if you really don't know this, man, everybody needs to start rethinking what you're saying and how you're saying it because you sure don't give a damn about the people in California. You know, whoopi, this is -- what he said was unbelievable. I shouldn't use the word bear anymore. As big as they look on the tube, you don't really see what's going on until you come here, says trump. And what we saw at pleasure -- not paradise, pleasure, what a name right now, he goes. What we just saw, we just left pleasure. Someone says to him, it's paradise, California. Oh yeah, paradise. He doesn't even know the name of the place. What is the matter with him? I just want him to stop talking in California. People are dying. People died. People lost everything. Listen, if you're not going to help, stay home. Yeah.

