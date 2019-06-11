Transcript for Tulsi Gabbard fights back against Clinton’s remarks

I want to start with something that I think is also important about facts because recently on your show here -- I was just going to get to Good. Do you want me to ask you the question? Some of you have accused me of being a traitor to my country, a Russian asset, a Trojan horse or -- We haven't accused you. Useful idiot I think is the term that you used. That's a Russian term. They used that. I want to let your viewers know exactly who I amp. All right. Set the record straight. I am a patriot. I love our country. I am a strong and intelligent woman of color, and I have dedicated almost my entire adult life to protecting the safety, the security and the freedom of all Americans in this country. It was the attacks on 9/11 -- Well, I guess we're getting a ill will bit far ahead of ourselves, but Franklin graham finds you refreshing. He doesn't find me refreshing. The white nationalist leader says he can vote for you. You were on "Tucker Carlson" at least ten times. This is why I'm here. Because you and other people continue to spread these innuendos that have nothing to do with who I am. Well, Hillary Clinton started it, and then you shot back at her, boy. You called her the queen of warmongers. You doubled down -- unfortunately you double down on the baseless accusations that she made that strikes at the core of who I am. I'm a soldier. Because of the attacks on 9/11, I enlisted in the military to go after and defeat and destroy the evil that visited us on that I have served now for over 16 years, deployed twice to the Middle East during the height of the war where every single day I saw first hand, the terribly high human cost. It's why I ran for congress. We have the clip of Hillary Clinton just to put in this context of what we're talking about. Let's take a look at that. I'm not making any prediction, but I think they have got their eye on somebody who is kumpbtly in the democratic primary, and they are grooming her to be the third party candidate. She's a favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of, you know, sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far, and that's assuming Jill stein will give it up which she might not because she's also a Russian asset. So -- Really? I mean, this is outrageous. This is outrageous, and offensive on so many levels. I have served as a member of congress now for almost seven years, receiving high level national security and intelligence briefings, serving on the foreign affairs committee, the armed services committee, the homeland security committee, working to ensure the safety and security of the people in this country. This is why I'm running for president, to continue that commitment of service. Are you surprised though that when people see bots and things and all the things that we have sort of been seeing heading your way, that people have these questions? Because she's not the only one. Hillary -- I don't think is the only one. So what she's saying is she feels they are grooming you. You're saying, nobody's grooming I'm doing what I'm doing because I'm a soldier and a patriot. It's offensive to me as a soldier, as an American, as a member of congress, as a veteran, and frankly as a woman, to be so demeaned in such a way. You called her the personification of rot. She's a woman too. I'm pointing to the fact that she has continued this legacy of being the world's police around the world that has waged wars costing the lives of thousands of my brothers and sisters in uniform. I'm speaking out against that. What's your evidence to that? Are you serious? Are you serious? There let's hear it. I served in the war. She's a warmonger. How do you come up with that? I served in the war of Iraq, that she championed. Did you not believe in the war? I believed the lies that were told to us. Well, so did she? It is indisputable. It is indisputable to say anything other than the facts. Let me just close this out that Hillary Clinton throughout her career has led with a foreign policy of interventionism and being the world's police going and toppling dictators in other countries that has caused such destruction and loss of life. I'm against that. I'm running for president to change that. Rather than actually debate me on the issues, she and others are resorting to these smear tactic campaigns seeking to undermine me, smear my character and sending a message to anyone who dissents toe the line, or you too will be smeared.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.