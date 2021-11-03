Transcript for ‘The View’ reflects on the pandemic 1 year later

it, and as I said, we are one -- this is our one-year into the pandemic. It's also the first day we -- the anniversary of the first day we did the show without an audience last year. What do you remember about those heavy days, joy? Oh, wow. Well, I remember that it was heating up in Italy. Do you remember? Italy was getting a lot -- there were a lot of people -- older people were dying in the Milan area of Italy, and I remember hearing on the news, they were saying, Italy -- Americans, pay attention because you are two weeks away from where we are at right now, and between that and what Dr. Fauci was saying, and, you know, I -- I could sense it. I sensed something bad. I'm, like, an animal who can, like, sense an earthquake. I'm, like, part basset hound, and I noticed that something was moving out there that was not good. Right. I was paying attention to that, and I just left. I, you know, I left. I feel bad for people who listened to trump because he was telling them the opposite of what they should do like this other -- Right. This other guy in Texas is saying, don't wear masks. What, are you kidding me? It's a year later. Come on. We know what the thing is, you know? Sara -- My daughter texted me. Yeah. She texted me. She said, ma. Are you coming home? She never listens to me, but I listen to her, so I left. Right. All right. Sara, what have you been reflecting on? Well, I have been reflecting on, you know, the slight silver lining of the time we have been in our homes. It's kind of given us time to really realize what mattered. It wasn't lost on me, but it gave me a lot of time with my family, my kids, my immediate family, but also I'm a bit of a homebody and surprisingly an introvert so, I don't like really having plans or going out. I will never take those for granted again. Like, I will be the roaring '20s when we come out of this, but I think the biggest thing we reflect on a year later are our health care workers. Whenever I saw anyone of military service in this country, I always say, you know, thank you for your service. Each time I mean it so profoundly. Now I look at health care workers and see them in scrubs and I want to say thank you for your service because I feel like they're heroes, and in the beginning -- we were sending out gratitude, and Sandra was only 2 1/2 there. She's 3, and she's saying, mama, mama. Is this who we were cheering for? It was this full circle moment where the nurse almost cried and we looked at her and we were, like, yes. This is what we're cheering for. My heart goes out to those people who are still running the race for all of our well-beings. So thank you. 