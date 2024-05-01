Whoopi Goldberg on winning an Oscar for her role as Oda Mae Brown in 'Ghost'

Goldberg, author of the new book “Bits and Pieces,” reflects on the moments when Steven Spielberg and Mike Nichols told her she could be a star, and what winning an Academy Award meant to her.

May 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live