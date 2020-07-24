Transcript for Yoho denies profane comments at AOC

You know the war of words between congresswoman. Alexandria oppressive Cortez and congressman. Ten yeah Ohio. Continues. Here's this statement he made the other day about confronting America on the capitol steps earlier this week take a look. A rise to apologize for the abrupt manner of the conversation I had with my colleague from New York. It is true that we disagree on policies and visions for America but that does not mean. We should be disrespectful. Having been married for 45 years with two daughters. I'm very cognizant of my language the offensive name calling. Words attributed to me by the press were never spoken of my colleagues if they were construed that way I apologize for their misunderstanding. I cannot apologize. Oh my passion. Or for loving my god. My family. In my country. They yesterday analysts see it sent to the flaw. And not many Klan and this is not my net take a look in front of reporters represented yo ho called me and I quote. Banks. These are the words that represented yo home levied. Against eight congresswoman and I do not need to. Representative yo ho to apologize. To me clearly he does not to I want to thank him. For showing the world that you can be a powerful man. And it cost plan and it happens every day in this country. You know so. I read it. This is a crazy question but is this a wake up call people needed to hear right now delight. What we did he say that he. Something about god in this little apology yet. Did he said my god yes so I have to that's cut the land which actually invokes the name of the lord. Okay this ship the hypocrisy. And the vile that subsidies is sky striking hasn't yet. Also aren't we just also coming out ever been stealing the need to movement where people are getting fired. Foreign language as that is unacceptable. Why is he still in the congress and noticed that crickets crickets coming from the GOP. Who were quite. Outraged outraged I tell you and shocked when Sarah Santa's list of very nicely ushered out of a restaurant remember that. Now nothing what they should all events say something about it what just resign in my opinion resign now. He needs to resigns as you are sending what's your thoughts. Well I'm glad fit she spoke. On the floor because now the words that were said about her part of the congressional records. And I think that is really important. In this day and age because it speaks to the toxic masculinity that we are seen not only now in congress. But we're seeing all over the country and it's time for women to step up and join hands and say no more to this kind of language being hurled. At a has repeatedly and this happens. Over and over and over again in our history. But certainly if it shouldn't be happening and I think. What's what is very interesting is that while he. Sort of apologize it wasn't not apology right he said I didn't speak these words to my colleague well no but that's what he called her in front of a per when a member of the press. I'm and then he said he couldn't apologize and wouldn't apologize for his passion. Well it doesn't take passion to pull a woman and nasty name it takes a Huff you know it is a coward does that and is at Howard certainly does it. Not to her face and so I'm I'm thrilled. That she did it on the congressional floor but. Let it be known that VG OP targeted. Alexandria will cost you Cortez they made her this boogie man that is why he felt that she was vulnerable enough. Two who. Call her names to confront terror on the capitol steps and he didn't believe that he would called upon it he thought that a mere non apology. Would be enough. He didn't think he would be censured and he hasn't been censured and I've been calling for his censure and I think everyone should be calling. For his Sanjay and I think that's why we are hearing crickets from the Republican Party because they think that she is vulnerable they don't think that she has any power and they don't think that people are gonna stand up for her and that is why they made her say that target. That's why they may all those other women of color a target. That group thus why. They targeted intentionally make other rides that they other rides Alexandria O'Costa Cortez and they didn't need her and degraded hair. That is why she was targeted by this represented. To be sure to be clear. Okay act and Megan your thoughts about this non apology apology. Yeah I mean first and foremost there's no rational Republican on planet earth that's not taking EST seriously. Some cover of time magazine she is arguably at this point we're powerful and Nancy Pelosi she's beloved and protected by her coalition because of all that she represents. She's usually powerful ship will visit three days story now and again we've all come out and I think congressman you know how was. Disgusting and I agree that his apology is. The borderline absurd especially when your bringing an in your love of country I don't know what patriotism has do with calling a woman. But I do think she is she's it she's most powerful woman in America hands down easily so. No one is other rising her because they're afraid of hard or other I think her because she just is not powerful actually thank. We're end up seeing her running for senate against Chuck Schumer and New York City and are an all New York State's skis me so I I do you think that's what this is about I will say this story which is just I think gonna continue Owen has legs and not to belittle it can that is important talk about sexism and nests. I'm Koch is biased which clearly congressman yo ho and many men in the country have towards women. But this story I have a lot more things going on the country I think we are all. Concerned about we can move on but I will say one of the hardest parts about doing the show and I think people as one of the things that really unite all of hosts on the show as. The way women are talked about and treated by men in politics and many media. It's constant across the board as a matter your politics as Meyer background is not where your from there's always going to be some men some place and don't think we're just. Because you're strong and your top and your tax ball. And I'm sick of it I don't think I think every woman on the shows ago that I would argue probably every woman America's sick about it. And I think people like congressman yo ho who is on his way out he's not running for re election. Got a hard dose of reality of where the culture has shifted to elf and I I just think it's deeply archaic and I you know I'm sick of it I think I am not trying to speak for the rusty but I resume. You are sick of strong women being called bitches when their effect.

