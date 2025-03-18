Israel hits Gaza with 'extensive strikes,' killing over 400 and ending ceasefire

Doug Lute, former U.S. ambassador to NATO, weighs in on Israel Defense Forces conducting a series of "extensive strikes" throughout the Gaza Strip overnight on Tuesday.

March 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live