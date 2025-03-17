Israel hits Gaza with 'extensive strikes,' killing dozens and ending ceasefire

Israel Defense Forces are conducting a series of "extensive strikes" throughout the Gaza Strip overnight on Tuesday local time, officials said in a statement.

March 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live