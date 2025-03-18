Gaza ceasefire falling apart was ‘inevitable’: Analyst

Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, says the gaps between Israel and Hamas on phase two of the ceasefire proposal were “too wide.”

March 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live