Israeli strike on south Gaza hospital kills senior Hamas official

Hamas confirmed that Ismail Barhoum was killed in the strike on Nasser Hospital. ABC News’ Matt Rivers reports.

March 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live