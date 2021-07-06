Transcript for The All-New 20/20 Event Special airs Friday at 9|8c

He soldier missing from Fort Hood after telling Amaral and they'll soldiers and actually back. After the message here damaged in almost leaves you speechless. And seeks. Snapped his first ever television. Pumpkins on demand that happened an amendment to his base. They taking care of moose protecting those. A who's protecting. Stan and exclusive interviews with the soldiers who were there Osborne and s.'s closest friends maybe six months on it. We couldn't do anything imparted. An infinite she it is toes are couples she was in on this individual. Really panicked called the club scene Myers. You want just punched wrong and what is her fiance won't. You two known. So you the truth. Her death forever changed the army it was partly. Who would have thought that a militant. So many people. See themselves. In an S the. When twin events special breaks this frightened now meets central BC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.