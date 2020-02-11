Transcript for ‘If Something Happens to Me’ | The 20/20 Event Special airs Friday 9|8c on ABC

It's necessary you just right calling this it's a young person's look story. They quickly becomes doing. What happens if not short up or fall. It. Our committee look at how well Andy don't comment after onto emergency. Situation. So much about lying I don't know that I can point to a single piece of tape that affects me more. And that phone call. My worst nightmare. Had just happened. Susan Powell was a young beautiful mother of two adorable children she just one night vanished between. She's a police and have discovering and makeshift will and testament. She talked about a million dollar life insurance policy that Josh had taken out on her she even goes as far as to say if I die when they may not be taxed. July 29 making chairs and something happens to me air my hair Spence RS documented. I'll never forget the first time that I'm not him. Hand the children Britain braced up through my spot. I just shipping in particular they had a hollow look and Astaire did you did you kill your wife. She looked bad he looked more and more or blankets psychopaths. It shows how much of monster he really was and it shows how many people dropped all the more we learned none of this needed to have question. Everything I sound are all happy I'm. Happily ever after is much is that possible. Within a decade later used details standing between her so jammed up from revealing the biggest bombshell. A dramatic new court case could this all infants. Then next. The new twin. No offense special breaks frightening.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.