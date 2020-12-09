Transcript for Aaron Robinson flees Fort Hood after Vanessa Guillen’s body was found: Part 8

June 30th and specialist Aaron Robinson is being kept under watch at ft. Hood as the army's criminal investigation division is building a case against him. So they bring him into this conference room. There he continues to communicate with his girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar. What we didn't maybe expect was the media broadcast. Remains have been found of ft. Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen. And that we believe to be the tipping point for specialist Robinson to flee. Because then he learned that those remains were found. And he was on the phone with Cecily at the time. Investigators found remains in bell county today. And there's still a legal process that has to happen before you can detain an American citizen or restrict their liberties. We have to meet probable cause in order to detain him and put him in custody. And so all of that's happening at the same time. Somehow, he gets past his escort. The guard gives chase, but he gets in a vehicle and he flees and he leaves ft. Hood. Out in the city of Killeen where he's lost in the night. The unit reports to us that he has fled. And so, because we're with the FBI, we're with local law enforcement, they're able to immediately transmit that he is missing. They describe the vehicle and so there's a stop made. He is encountered. And there is this incredible scene in the middle of this street where they're trying to go after Aaron Robinson. They converge on him. Somehow, Robinson has managed to obtain a gun. Investigators aren't saying how. But as officers are closing in on him, he points the gun at a Killeen police officer. He feels the pressure's on. He pulls the gun out and he ends his life. He dies by suicide. There was literally a woman out here that was screaming. Specialist Robinson's body was already face down. His feet were protruding towards the road. At about 3:00 in the morning, it's Cid -- we have two suspects. One of them is dead. They told me he committed suicide. So how does a guy disappear like that? Run off base on foot and he has a gun? I am confident with the actions we took. With Robinson dead investigators say while the investigation into Vanessa's murderer continues they have no evidence that Robinson sexually harassed her. We have found no evidence that specialist Robinson walked into, in on specialist Guillen in a locker room while she was showering. Interviews are ongoing in the Officials are only saying that specialist Aaron Robinson is another soldier who worked alongside Vanessa. So the question is, who is this guy? We don't know a lot about Robinson, but we do know that he is from calumet city, Illinois. He played football at Thornton fractional north high school. He had been deployed to Iraq for about 7 months. Joined the army in 2018. With very little information about Aaron Robinson, you have to go to behavior here. He is strategic. He's stealthful. He's engaged in behavior to keep from being identified or arrested. He's engaged in this body disposal behavior because he does not want Vanessa's remains to be found, at least in my opinion. That's very high-risk behavior. Dismemberment is a whole new dimension in criminal behavior. And he went there. And so it really talks about somebody anti-social, has no empathy, doesn't really care about people. What drove him to that? I can only think he had real anger toward Vanessa for whatever reason. Cecily Aguilar did tell us that specialist Robinson told her he killed Vanessa because he saw a picture on his cell phone of her and he feared she would go to the chain of command and get him in trouble for having an affair. We don't know what the motive was with regard to specialist Robinson killing Vanessa. We may never know. He may have taken that photo to the grave. A federal judge denied bond for Cecily Aguilar today. 22 Cecily Aguilar of Killeen is charged the conspiracy to hide evidence. While the specifics of her offense remain unknown, she pleads not guilty. After Cecily's killing her estranged husband holds this impromptu press conference, and he is shocked that his wife could be accused of such a heinous crime. She couldn't even kill a spider. It was beyond her true character, and it was a personality of somebody crying out for help. I think she was scared. The only way I could see her doing something like this is for the fear of her life. To understand Cecily Aguilar you have to go back to her childhood. She had a very troubled upbringing. According to her best friend at the age of 12 she was place in the foster care. At the age of 16 she was living on her own out in the open in a park in Jackson, Michigan. Foster care for Cecily was rough. She hated it. She just wanted to run away. She said that she always stuck to herself, she was qui After Cecily and Robinson dispose of Vanessa's body, she makes a post on Instagram. I will not have you without the darkness that hides within you. I will not let you have me without the madness that makes me. If our demons cannot dance, neither can we. Was there some kind of struggle going on inside Cecily's head? She tries to call her best friend back in Michigan. She tried phone calling me. I missed it, and I told her I couldn't talk to her right now. And then I never ended up calling her. I don't know what that phone call could have been, but I really wish I wouldn't have missed it. You then have her turn around and basically work with the FBI to trap Aaron. So I think at the very end of the day it comes down to self-preservation. It's just so crazy. I wish I could just talk to her one-on-one and ask her, Cecily, what happened? That's not something I could ever, ever see her do. For anybody. Looks what happens when you report sexual harassment at fort hood. Prostitution rings run by a senior enlisted soldier. You get bullied. You get hazed. You get harassed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.