Transcript for Amanda Berry gives birth to Ariel Castro’s daughter, Jocelyn: Part 6

When did you realize that that there were others in the house, that you weren't the only one? Ten years since Amanda went missing. When I would see them on TV, it kept me going. I said I'm going to make it home to you. She was always fighting, never going to give up on me. I've been on this story since it first broke, and I'm still learning so much from these amazing, incredible women. The horror, and the hope. Ariel Castro was a monster. He went to the vigils. It's killing me. And stood with their families. Three of you were in the basement, and his daughter was right there. Did you think about, if we yell, possibly somebody could hear you? His car is gone. Should I chance it? If I'm going to do it, I need to do it now. Out comes Amanda. Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. Three women that vanished have been found alive. Ran up, and jumped in their arms. I said, never let me go. She was thin, pale. I said, we've been looking for you for a long time. It's real. We're going home. It gets harder and harder for us. I thought it would get easy, but it doesn't. My daughter is out there somewhere. Somebody knows something. I try to keep those thoughts, but after so long your wishes fade away. She's sitting there crying. A lot of times I'm crying behind the camera for her. You detach somewhat through the viewfinder, but how can you help but feel for a mom sitting there crying as hard as she did about her, about her daughter? Its just getting harder and harder. The holidays are coming and going and my baby ain't home. What was the biggest part of you that you felt he took from you that you lost? Living life as a normal teenage girl. Having birthdays or going to a prom. Having the fun times as just a regular teenager. They poured their heart out on paper, in diaries, in drawings. This one was a Christmas card that I did for my son. This was their therapy. When did you get this and start drawing the word hope? I got that when he went to a yard sale. I thought it was so random. What did it mean to you? Like, it would give me hope to come home one day. Those three years was really tough on my mom. Is she out there, is she laying somewhere? Especially when she went to "The Montel Williams show" with Sylvia brown. I would watch her every time she was on Montel and I'd say, "I wish my mom would go on there," and then she could tell my mom that I was alive and that The psychic says, "I'm sorry." I just hate this. She's not alive, honey. I just broke down crying 'cause I couldn't believe she said that and then my mom broke down crying. So that hurt even worse. And she just gave up hope. And the huge tragedy is that she would die before Amanda would be freed. And I think everyone knew that really she died of heartbreak. For three years louwanna Miller fought hard to find Amanda. I think that was the hardest part of being in there, like, she was always fighting and she was never gonna give up on me and for her to get sick and I couldn't be there with her. I couldn't help her when she was sick. You asked him to hug you. I was just really sad and I started talking to him and he's like, "Everything's gonna be okay. Everything's gonna turn out all right." And so I asked him for a hug and we hugged. There had to be a part of you that was thinking, what in the world? I needed, like, a human, caring touch. Instead of everything that he always did, which was not caring. It was Amanda's 20th birthday when she gets an unexpected gift of hope. She announces she's pregnant. It's Christmas morning, 2006, and Amanda goes into labor and she is terrified. She doesn't know how she's gonna do this. He got this baby pool 'cause he didn't want, you know, a mess on the bed. And he brought Michelle in the room. He says, "If this child dies, I will kill you." Michelle was kind of just talking to me, like, you know, "Relax, calm down, you're okay." I cried so much. I'm not a medical, you know, expert. And he sat in the rocking chair right there just reading this book about, like, birth and stuff. Amanda gave birth to this child in the room where she had been chained. And she picked out a name, Jocelyn. What was it like for you, Amanda, when you looked in her eyes for the first time? It was amazing 'cause she was so quiet and she was just the most beautiful thing. You hear of rape victims who have a child. How do you just wrap your mind around it and make it work? This is his kid, you know. How do I feel about that? And she resembled him a lot, and I would look at her, and I just felt like, she's mine. She's mine. Does she see the chains on you? Yeah. So he starts to call them bracelets and she was about 2, almost 3 years old, and he finally took the chains off of me and that was because of Jocelyn. What was her relationship like with her father? Normal. I mean, she loved him, and he loved her. Did you ever worry that he was going to harm her? I was. Would he touch her? Would he ever think about touching her? Because, you know, he had his problems. But ultimately he never did anything. He never laid a hand on Jocelyn. Surprisingly, he bonded with this child. They had a connection no one expected. And when she was about 2, he started taking her outside, and he would take her to the park. She would play on the swings and the slides. She had never been to parks before and seen little kids like herself. And I know one of the best times when you looked out and you saw the sunlight on her face for the first time. It was the most beautifulest thing, I just felt like, that's -- that's where she should always be. I seen him walking the baby up and down the street. He's spoiling this kid rotten. The strangest thing for us at a practice, Ariel comes in with this little girl. She looked Latina. I was like, "Who'd you steal this girl from?" And you know, Ariel just looks over, says, "Oh, this is my girlfriend's daughter." He was having daddy-daughter time with this baby. When Jocelyn is 5 and she's kindergarten age, Amanda sets up their room with a little desk for Jocelyn and she gets Castro to get workbooks and school She created a classroom out of nothing in the bedroom. She put bright cloth over the boarded-up window. It had toys. It had a small easel with lessons on it. Pages from coloring books displayed. How did you come up with that? It's a mother's instinct. I just wanted her to have a normal life, and that's -- that's normal. What she was able to do in that environment, I don't know that anybody else could have done that. None of the three women wanted to do anything to upset Jocelyn, you know. And so she brought joy to them. It was, like, fun because, like, I was playing with Jocelyn. Jocelyn made me forget everything. Can you imagine that the baby was born on Christmas day and it turned out to be the gift that got them out of the house. Cleveland 911. This broad is trying to break

