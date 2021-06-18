24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Amanda Gorman fell in love with writing while growing up in West Los Angeles: Part 2

Famous for speaking in front of millions, Gorman said she overcame a childhood speech impediment and learned how to amplify her voice. In 2017, she was named the nation&rsquo;s 1st youth Poet Laureate.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live