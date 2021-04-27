Amanda Seyfried tours Elizabeth Holmes' recreated office on set of new miniseries

In a new interview with ABC News' Rebecca Jarvis, Seyfried described how she developed "her own version" of Holmes' now iconic deep voice.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live