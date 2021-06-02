Transcript for Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter visits the small town where her mom grew up: Part 1

to treat like a little princess, to dress up. I think she wanted somebody that she could raise as her own and -- and maybe get back what she didn't have. She had this trunk at the edge of her bed, and she would pull it out, and everything was she wanted a baby girl. It's something she longed for, something she wanted. And dannielynn came and that was her dream. I was so happy for her. I was just so happy for her. But only five months later, Anna Nicole Smith was dead. She left behind a man who loved her and a daughter she never got to see grow up. I have a daughter who doesn't have a mom. And I have to paint a picture for dannielynn of who her mom was. I do it for dannielynn. We are headed to a little town called mexia, Texas. Dannielynn's a teenager now. And she doesn't really know a ton of things about her mom. I thought, why not go back to Anna's beginnings and kind of see where Anna got her start? It's keeping her memory alive for my daughter. Mexia. Anna told me that she always wanted to get out of there. But I am excited to meet Anna's friend Jo. I never met her before. She kind of held the key to a lot of stories that I thought was important for our journey. My name is Jo Mclemore. Anna Nicole and I were best friends, and I'm really looking forward to meeting dannielynn for the first time. Oh, my goodness. Can I hug, y'all? Yes. Nice to meet you. You are your mommy. You look just like her. When I first met her, that is exactly what I remember, just you're so beautiful. Thanks. Anna Nicole Smith's birth name was Vickie Lynn hogan. She lived in Houston with her family. But she did have problems in Houston. Her mom, Virgie, is 16 when she gets married and gives birth to Vickie. The father, Donald hogan, is soon out of the picture. Vickie Lynn's mother, Virgie, was a deputy sheriff in Houston. She carried herself like a deputy sheriff. She was very stern and, you forthright and very strict. Vickie's childhood life was tough. She was in an abusive situation. She was sexually abused and physically abused. That's what she told me. And that's what she would cry about. I wasn't there, but I believe her. She is sent to mexia, this tiny, dusty town to live with her aunt Kaye and her cousins. Her aunt Kaye and her cousins. Mexia had nothing. Mexia was like being sent to the end of the world. We had nothing in mexia. We didn't have a bowling alley. We didn't have anything. What we did is, it was called the drag, and you'd go up and down the street and you drink beer and you talk to people and hang out the window. Hello! Things like that, and that was it. This is the house where Anna Nicole lived with her aunt and her cousins. As you can tell now, it's vacant. Two bedroom, but we made the porch into a three bedroom, a three little bedroom. She moved in hoping for a better environment for herself, and at that point we invited her to come live with us. So, this is the high school where your mommy went. Mexia high school. This would be her tenth grade year. Yes. That was her lastier in school, too, I think. It was. When she went to school here in mexia, she was miserable. She was having a hard time with being bullied. At that point, I think, after all she'd been through, all the struggles in her life, she was finally fed up and she just said, "You know what? I'm done." And she said, "I'm quitting. I don't wanna be here anymore." And we actually went and picked her up the day she walked out of the school, and she never went back. So this is where your mama and I used to hang out. We'd come over here after work or between, you know, the shifts and just cruise through here. Was there anything else to do? Yeah, there was nothing else to do here, dannielynn. There's no movie theaters. There wasn't Starbucks or neglect. Basically the main place to eat was krispy's. Give me directions to Jim's krispy fried chicken. Getting directions to Jim's krispy fried chicken. This is krispy's. You can already smell the chicken. You can smell it. They're not even open and you can smell it. It's great. So I was working here, and she would come in every day and order a large drink, but she always looked really sad to me. Sad? Yeah, she always looked very, very sad. But when she started working her we immediately hit it off. One of the memories I have of her is, we'd sit here together, and stare out the window, and just watch traffic go by. She was so perfect to me, you know, perfect face and I would tell her, you are so, so pretty. She gets pretty sweet on the guy who runs the fryolater, whose name is Billy Smith. And so, before you know it, she and Billy Smith are an item. And not much longer, Billy Smith marries Vickie and makes her Vickie Smith. Billy was also a high-school dropout, and they were so young. He was 16. She was 17. And then she had her son when she was 18. I thought to myself, I'm so lonely. And I thought, well, if I have a baby, I'll never be lonely again. And I had my son, and I'm not lonely and I love him, and he's great and wonderful. Her and Billy started having they couldn't make things work out. So she decided, I'm leaving, and she left Billy. Vickie leaves her husband and decides to move back to Houston. With her mom Virgie. She has barely a tenth grade education, she has work experience at a fried chicken restaurant, and she's now a single mom with no other apparent skills. She works a little at Walmart and she works a little at red lobster, but they don't earn a ton of money. So what she does is to walk into a gentlemen's club and ask if she can get a job. There were a number of strip clubs near the Walmart where she worked, and one of them had a big blue and white sign that had a woman in a bikini. I would drive by the work everyday, and there was this big neon sign. It was blue and white, and it had this lady in high heel shoes. She had the bikini on and it would flash, tip toe, then back, tip toe, then back, like that. And I was like, oh, how neat. I didn't know it was topless though. I didn't know anything about that. You must have been pretty I was, trust me. Vickie may have been naive, but she was about to learn a lot very quickly.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.