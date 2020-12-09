Transcript for Army investigators obtain phone records in search for Vanessa Guillen: and Part 5

We want Vanessa! What do we want? While everyone's asking questions about Vanessa, army investigators realize via cell phone records that the day that Vanessa went missing, specialist Robinson has called his girlfriend, 22-year-old Cecily Aguilar, multiple times in the middle of the night. You can't be at home with your girlfriend and calling her multiple times. Something seems off there. Cecily Aguilar, it turns out, is the estranged wife of a former soldier, Keon Aguilar. Everyone who knew her at school knew how big her heart was and how big of a sweetheart she was. According to Cecily's friend ayrren, specialist Robinson moved in with Cecily and her husband Keon last year. She was just, like, this is Keon's friend. They're in the army together. Ayrren says that Cecily told her that she was having a rough time in her marriage and that she had developed this relationship with Aaron Robinson. She had told me that when she moved out of Keon's house that Aaron had came with her and they were dating. I think what happened was he was friend for Cecily. He was someone she could lean on. A month after Robinson consents to having his cell phone records search, investigators interview his girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar, and they say she backs up Aaron's story. She says that she couldn't find her phone, that's why he reportedly was calling it so many times in the middle of the night that evening. Cecily then allegedly changes her story from looking for her cell phone in the house to being outside of the house on a drive with Robinson, looking at the stars in the middle of the night. That they're really now locking down on both Cecily and Robinson. The morning of June 23rd, the family, the family attorney, and congresswoman Sylvia Garcia are meeting with leadership there at the base, at ft. Hood. I wanted to meet the command in person. I wanted to get a lot of my questions answered. It was useless. All they did was show me a map and the areas where they supposably searched in. And I was like, you -- you brought me in to see a map? Because for mostly everything that I would ask -- oh, it's an ongoing investigation. We can't answer your question. Not only they were not being transparent, they were being very elusive about it, and that's not how you handle a missing person case. And then I was really taken aback by a comment that one of the investigators made when we asked a question about the sexual harassment issues, because her response was something like, well, we really didn't look at that because that's -- that's misconduct. Wait a minute -- what do you mean you're not going to look at sexual harassment? That could be the reason for her disappearance. It could be a motive. Army officials say there must have been a misunderstanding, because they did take the sexual harassment allegations seriously as part of the criminal investigation. This is a military base, so you would assume that there are surveillance cameras, check-in protocols. And that's what the family attorney hones in on. They said, okay, there was a false accounting of her check-in. I said, wait, somebody falsely accounted she was there? They said, well, that's normal. I said, that's not normal. That is not correct. The only accountability check that we had that she was not accounted for 4:00 that evening and she was not marked present. The cameras, I know you have cameras on base. They said, well, it's nonoperable. The army has said there were no video cameras in the area where the incident took place or near Vanessa's unit. So we didn't have any cameras to review. It came to a point until we kept pressuring and pressuring that they finally admitted that foul play was involved. I think just about noon when they finally come out to do a news conference, all the big media outlets were there on the and at that press conference is when they finally used a term that I think got everyone's attention. They are using the words now, foul play. And they are looking at potential criminal activity having occurred. There's two moments in that news conference that really stood out. It's one, when mama Guillen goes to the podium. You did not need to speak Spanish to understand this mother's pain. The way that she speaks just -- it touched everyone. I think the army was caught off guard by the power of that family, by the emotion of that family. And then Lupe was very passionate. I pulled her aside afterwards and she just cried out from the heart. I just want her alive. Because how is it possible to go missing on base? On a military base? How is that possible? And those are the two moments that I think really catapulted that story at this particular you couldn't not pay attention. Her family was relentless. That also made this case so different and so public. No one could ignore it. The story explodes into the news cycle. It goes national. Another big story we're following here. The army suspects foul play now. We have two suspects. One is dead. It takes Vanessa's family to the white house. We're going to get to the bottom of it. We're here at the Pentagon. Mr. Secretary, what on Earth is going on at ft. Hood?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.