Transcript for Army soldier Vanessa Guillen vanishes from Fort Hood: Part 1

Vanessa was special. Like, a lot of people tell me, like, I don't know what's with Vanessa, but, like, her smile just touches me. She's just a joyful person. She's very outgoing. We just had that connection. Vanessa's 20 years old. She was born and raised in Houston, Texas, one of six children. That's Vanessa right in the middle. Her parents are immigrants from Mexico. Mom, Gloria, took care of the kids while dad, Rogelio, worked as a machine operator. The Guillen family is catholic and very religious. This is the baptism. That's your favorite? I always looked up to her since I was little. I was, like, following her and she used to be like, be like me. Be tough, and ignore everyone. She graduated high school. She's just in girl who dreams of a better life and then she immediately enlists. Here you have a young Latina woman, out of high school, who says, this is what I want to do. I want to be military. In her first training, she didn't even want to come back. She was that happy. Even when she got home, she was, like, a new person. Like, her skin was literally glowing. She was even happier that she was going to be station in the Texas, close to home. Vanessa was sent to ft. Hood. She was stationed there as an active-duty soldier, and she would the trek every weekend to visit her family in Houston. That's about a three-hour drive. Ft. Hood is in the middle of nowhere, Texas. Tumbleweeds rolling, vast spaces. Known as the great place. Ft. Hood is big. It's the army's largest military installation. And it's the densest population of combat-ready units in the United States army. It's like the New York City. You could easily get lost at ft. Hood. Because it's pretty much its own city. They have grocery stores there. They have their own mall. They have schools on post. You would never have to leave if you don't want to. Vanessa was a small arms repair soldier. So her responsibilities included ensuring weapons were maintained, helping with accountability and inventories. That was her job. And soon after Vanessa goes to ft. Hood, her family says they notice a change in her. You start seeing her eye bags. You started seeing she didn't want to eat. She started getting skinny again. She looks more sad. She was not happy at ft. Hood. No, no. She would try to tell me that she didn't want to be at ft. Hood. I remember this one time she said, I don't like it here. And, I hope one day you understand. In October, knowing that my sister was coming home, I was there. And she just came in, she closed the door, and she just started crying on her bed. I'm like, you just came from work? Why are you crying? But I couldn't ask her because I wasn't in the position of asking her, are you okay? Because she's already old. She knows what she's doing. But at that moment now, I feel like I should have asked her. I feel like that could have been my opportunity. Her family says that in mid-april she is on path to get married. She gets engaged and she's finally happy, ready to move on with her life. On the 22nd, I find out that she's not replying at all, no phone calls. They go straight to voicemail. So I was, like, well, let me message her. Maybe the messages go through. And nothing. And I know she doesn't turn off her phone. On the 22nd of April, there's a 4:00 P.M. Accountability check. Vanessa doesn't check in. And that's unusual. And so the unit starts looking for her. Bizarrely enough, on the same day, her father starts to feel, I believe, chest pain. Vanessa's dad wasn't feeling well that day that she went missing. Something felt really wrong. 8:00 P.M. It's been hours since the family has heard from Vanessa. Her sister Mayra takes action. That's when I decided to start calling the base, and they told me that they hadn't seen her since about lunchtime that day. And I'm sitting there like, it's already been more than six hours. I'm like, and nobody knows where she is. That's when he tells me, oh, we did send her for a report, but she never made it back. And I'm like, and you're so calm about this. They told me that her keys, her car, her military I.D., her license, credit, debit cards were there. She would never leave her stuff behind. I called my mom and my dad. We sat down at the dinner table, and I told them, I have to tell you something. I tell them, I just called the base. They don't know where she is. And it's just silent. How could she go missing on a military base? That's ridiculous. She wouldn't just walk away. Colgate Optic White Renewal removes ten years of yellow stains. That's like all the way back to 2010. They're jeans. They're leggings.they're jeggings!

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.