Ashley Benefield recounts moment she shot husband Doug Benefield

Ashley Benefield claimed her estranged husband Doug Benefield became physically aggressive while they were alone packing for a move, so she said she grabbed her gun thinking it would stop him.

September 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live