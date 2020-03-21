Barrel with human remains found in Bear Brook State Park launches mystery: Part 1

More
In 1985, police were alerted to a suspicious barrel in some New Hampshire woods. Inside, they found the decomposing unidentified bodies of a female adult and child who had died of blunt force trauma.
8:19 | 03/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Barrel with human remains found in Bear Brook State Park launches mystery: Part 1

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:19","description":"In 1985, police were alerted to a suspicious barrel in some New Hampshire woods. Inside, they found the decomposing unidentified bodies of a female adult and child who had died of blunt force trauma.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"69722708","title":"Barrel with human remains found in Bear Brook State Park launches mystery: Part 1","url":"/2020/video/barrel-human-remains-found-bear-brook-state-park-69722708"}