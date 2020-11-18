Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend on being arrested after fatal police shooting

Kenneth Walker was taken into custody while not understanding why police stormed their home and not knowing whether Taylor survived the shooting. The charges against him were later dismissed.
0:48 | 11/18/20

Breonna Taylor's boyfriend on being arrested after fatal police shooting
Thing. I'm in the back in his arm all I'm asking is she OK what's going islands are nobody's was telling me. Nobody seemed concerned about her but mean. It was terrible I wasn't free anymore couldn't even move and that alone is enough to make anybody feels that's. Take several hours. Just where you really sorry. It was terrible but it didn't matter like once I found out. And every honest honest on all of this does need to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

