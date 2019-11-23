Transcript for Brothers describe unknowingly helping Joran van der Sloot flee murder: Part 8

Joran wants to get out of Peru. He knows that he's left a body in a hotel, that the police are soon going to be bearing down on him. He winds up in ica later that night. It's at least a several hour drive from Lima. He's dressed like a tourist. He looks like a tourist. He walks up to this driver, a taxi driver,asks if he can give him a ride to a town called nazca. It was around 9:00 P.M. When he says to me, "I'll pay for the whole car. Can you take me?" And I said, "It would cost $100." He said, "No problem, I will pay, but let's go now, I am in a so I left from the station with him on the way to nazca. On the road, we were talking. I started asking him questions. He said he was from Holland, that he came here to visit some friends, and that he wanted to go to nazca because he was going to meet his friends there. It takes two hours to drive from ica to nazca. The taxi driver, Willie, drops him off in nazca at the bus station. He paid for the ride. Everything was normal so far. About 20 minutes later Joran reappears. Joran says, "I need another For some reason, Joran changes his mind about taking the bus. I asked, "What happened?" And he told me, "My friends left me, I have to keep going to Tacna's near the Chilean border.lie has a brother who also drives a taxi. And the two of them confer and they agree that they will drive Joran down to tacna, for a price. Joran has offered them something like 500 U.S. Dollars to make this drive, which is a pile of money to these guys. Joran was offering them basically a month's salary for a one-day drive. That would B to agree to this journey. They get into Oswaldo's minivan. And they embark on this ten-hour drive to a town near the Chilean border. It was around 1:00 A.M. When we started driving, and then the sun was coming up, and we were still driving. He would always ask, "Where are we, how long do we have left?" Joran smoked a lot. He would lower the window and smoke. I even asked him, "Why do you smoke so much?" And he said it was his vice, smoking cigarettes. Because he was in a hurry, he didn't want us to stop. He just wanted to buy the newspaper. Clearly he's wanting to see, is he in the news yet?ating a border crossing and it's best if nobody knows his identity. We got to tacna. It was around 10:00 A.M. Or so. He went to a bank and he said that there was no way to take his money out. H says, "This bank card will only work at machines on the other side of the border. If you can drive me to Chile I'll make sure you get paid. I promise you." One can only imagine what Joran must have been going through when he gets to the border crossing. It's an actual border. It's a modern face the border personnel are inspecting his documents. His heart must have been racing. This is the moment where he's either going to be captured by the Peruvians or he's going through the border. Joran believed that police could not reach him once he was in another country. They stamp his passport and he's able to drive into Chile. He crosses the border, he's gone. Police say van Der sloot is now on the run. Dutch police say interpol has issued an international arrest warrant. When police discover that Joran has left the country, that he's now in Chile, they let the flores family know. Ricardo flores is angry, and he holds a press conference where he shows Joran's picture, saying, "This is my daughter's killer." He wants to shine as bright a light as he possibly can on his daughter's murder. I'm not going to sleep until this man is in Peru. Once the authorities have him then I can rest. Stephany's father can sadly sympathize with Beth's pain. If you don't have your daughter's body, if you don't know where your daughter is, if you don't know that her killer has been sentenced, you can't rest in peace. Stephany's funeral was an incredibly emotional scene. Her four brothers carrying her mother clither clinging to a stuffed animal that was clearly beloved by Stephany. Stephany's mother was inconsolable. Somewhere in the middle of all this pain and all this grief comes word that Joran has been captured in Chile. We do begin this morning with a top story, Joran van Der sloot now in custody in Peru, being transported to the capital of Lima. While he's on the run, a toll booth operator actually recognizes van Der sloot's face and knows he's wanted for murder. Calls in a tip, and that gives Y've been looking for to capture him. Joran was flown to the border between Chile and Peru where he was examined by doctors. Next stop, the capital of Lima. Right now, a long line of police vehicles is winding its way up the highw, lights flashing, sirens blaring. Inside of one of those SUVs, wearing a bulletproof vest, is a young man who is very far away from home. He gets out of the car, he poses for the cameras, he seems relaxed. He's come into his own.

