Bystanders plead with and try to stop officers from holding down George Floyd: Part 4

A crowd gathered around Floyd and the officers during the crucial moments when he was in their custody. A Minneapolis firefighter asked officers to check his pulse because he appeared unconscious.
5:48 | 04/24/21

Transcript for Bystanders plead with and try to stop officers from holding down George Floyd: Part 4

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

