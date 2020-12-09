Transcript for Cecily Aguilar is questioned on alleged involvement in Vanessa Guillen case: Part 7

Sc Johnson. After finding human remains by the Leon river, army investigators have hauled Cecily augilar, Robinson's girlfriend, back in for questioning, and this time, they say, she's ready to talk. According to court documents, as Aguilar's interview with investigators continues, she allegedly tells them Aaron Robinson confessed to her he had bludgeoned a female soldier to death in an armory room on base. Aguilar states the Robinson further told her he placed Vanessa in a tough box and drove her off base. Now at the river, Cecily says she agreed to help Robinson get rid of the body. They allegedly do something that is out of a horror movie. Cecily tells investigators that he opens up this container and shows Cecily the remains of Vanessa. They allegedly decide to use some type of tool, reportedly a machete of sorts, to then dismember the body. Then investigators say that Aguilar told them they attempted to burn the body, but that Then they allegedly dig three separate holes to bury her remains. It almost leaves you speechless. According to investigators, after covering up the remains, Robinson and Aguilar leave. But then three days later, on April 26th, they allegedly come back again, bringing hairnets, gloves, and concrete that investigators say Cecily Aguilar got from someone on Facebook messenger. They allegedly go to the remains, attempt to further break up the body, burn it again, and then decide to cover up the body with concrete. To try to encase the remains, They clearly come back, according to this criminal complaint, with a plan on how they are going to conceal this body as best as they can. That really goes to the personality of that offender. Robinson has taken this young woman's life. And now most people would be in such an emotional state if they had done that. But not in this case. He's now able to start thinking strategically. What do I do with the body? That's not typical, no matter what you see on television or in the movies, that's not typical. The details of what what happened to Vanessa are incredibly disturbing. So much so that her family initially decides not to tell Vanessa's mother exactly what happened to her daughter. It hurts me knowing that I know the truth but she doesn't. As a mother, she's supposed to know, not me. But she doesn't know, and so it hurts me the most, because I shouldn't be a liar. I shouldn't be telling her, no, no, that's not how it happened. I mean, one day we have to tell her. The details of what court records say happened to Vanessa are so horrific that Cecily Aguilar's friend ayrren can't even wrap her mind around them. I said, there's no way. I just can't see my best friend doing that to another human. You know? She has a heart. She's kind to people. She has a very weak stomach, especially. And for them to say what she was doing and had done -- I just couldn't believe it. People do things out of character all the time, and those closest to them will say, after the fact, I just never saw that. They're not capable of that. We would hear that all the time in the FBI. For her to do this with a man she barely knew, it just doesn't -- it doesn't make sense to me. Cecily is someone that has a background be a personality he probably does not know well. So is she going to stay loyal to he has no indication that that's true. And it's a gamble that Robinson ultimately seems to lose. Because now you have Aguilar talking to investigators, telling them what she knows, and she even agrees to place a series controlled calls for them to Aaron Robinson. They essentially say, hey, we need your help. We need to call him. We need to tape this conversation. And during that call, Robinson doesn't deny anything. In fact, according to authorities, during these calls, Robinson actually texts Aguilar news articles about those remains recovered by the Leon river. Remains were found. Police are investigating. He's talking to her. She's with us. He knows what's up, so he flees. Aguilar is trying to pinpoint his location so investigators can move in and arrest him. Time is of the essence. Because you have a body. Robinson did something that I don't think anybody saw coming.

