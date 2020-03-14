Transcript for Cortney Shegerian is the bait in a police plan to arrest Hossein Nayeri: Part 6

First of all, we have an absolutely brutal crime. Mary and Michael were brutalized. This is as bad as it gets. After the kidnapping, nayeri is back in Newport beach and only takes a couple days before Handley's arrested and he finds out about it. He's frantic. Not the cool calm collected person that he was. I mean, he was like "I got to get out of here, I gotta get out of here." This kidnapping happens. This man is mutilated. And a few days later, you end up in Iran. Yes. The mastermind has fled to the one nation on the planet Earth that is never going to extradite one of its citizens to the United States, ever. He was gone. He vanished. We need to story something up. Something needs to change. Guess what? Remember the car that nayeri was driving when he led police on a high-speed pursuit? That car remained impounded. Police realized they have this vehicle that's tied to his name, and his name is tied to this kidnapping. And we go and search that car. And then we find two surveillance cameras and one gps tracker that absolutely cracks this case wide open. I put it in the computer, and the first thing that comes up is an image of Michael's house. He had hours and hours of video surveillance of Michael's house. I can't let this go. I can't let this individual sit in Iran for the next 10 years without being convicted of kidnapping Michael. And they're pondering, how can we get him back? How can we get him in our clutches? A-ha -- Cortney. At some point, hossein said all of this surveillance equipment that was in the car is available to be, you know, picked up. So go down there and pick it up. She does what she's told if hossein tells her to do it. When Cortney comes to claim the vehicle, she basically walks right into the case. I literally present her with the cameras and the gps tracker and say, is this yours? Do you want it? And she says yes. So I go back there and I sign for it, and detective Peters is like, you're not taking this with you. We have to ask you a few questions. Being a lawyer, she knows she's in a very bad situation at that point. And I'm totally uncooperative. Cortney, being an accessory to this, she could have been held liable for every aspect of the crime. There's no words to describe how I felt at this point. I mean, everything was closing in on me. Ryan is a good man, and he's a dad, and he's got a daughter. Ryan's like, you know what? I'm just going to call her dad. Can you imagine for a father what a horrific phone call that would have been, having no idea of any of it and this is how you find out? I talked to him in terms of his child, his girl, his daughter. His little baby is in a lot of trouble. That must have been a heck of a conversation when you spoke to your parents for the first time. Oh, it was a nightmare. It was a worst nightmare. He convinces her that she needs to play ball. The father, he got involved. They called a lawyer, and it was a game changer. Her entire life was at stake. She faced life in jail without any possibility of parole. There's only one smart thing to do and that's cooperate. At that point, I stopped all contact with hossein. They schedule a meeting, and we start asking her questions. Today is may 7th. Interview with Cortney shegarian. At what point did you find out the kidnapping was going to take place, had taken place, and who gave you that information? I didn't know that they were going to kidnap the person. Hossein told me that him and Kyle believe that Michael had a lot of cash somewhere, and they were trying to find it and they were going to basically steal it. This was the first time that we found out when it started, who was involved, and how it came about. Police say, would you be willing to help us try to get hossein back from Iran? Are you going to be able to call hossein again for us? If you would like me to. I'll do anything you want me to. If this young woman will step up and do the right thing, she simultaneously gets to save her own life and ensure that justice is done in this horrific case. She and the police are laying a trap for nayeri, and she's essentially the bait. So, this was the plan -- Cortney would convince nayeri she wants to go on a romantic vacation with him in Spain. But his night there would have a layover in a place that would extradite him, Prague, capital of the Czech Republic. For this to work, Cortney needs to reconnect with nayeri and really make him believe she wants to rekindle their relationship. She knew that her freedom was resting on her getting him to meet her for a happy rendezvous. Hello? Hi. Hey. So, Cortney has to get back in nayeri's good graces. It's just been ten months since I've been able to be around you like every day, you know? I know. It's not what I envisioned. What's significant about this big acting job is that a lot of time had passed. He's not sure what's happened in that time. You didn't know I wanted to see you? I say I miss you every single time I talk to you. Are you Joking? Let's spend a couple weeks together. I mean, come on. She's not genuinely happy. We're listening to those tapes hoping that he hasn't caught on. We can travel all around Spain and do whatever. It will be great. I agree. Spain, I hear, is a nice place. I was thinking to myself, oh, my god, he's going to sense that my voice inflection changes, if I don't laugh at a joke. You know, anything could set him off, and he's highly suspicious. If he realized that she was working with law enforcement, he could have her killed. Nayeri's a psycho. And she's betraying him. I want to see you. I want you to come and meet me. Then we can be together. Together forever She has lived under his thumb for so long. If it was real, she would be singing. I love you so much. I want to see you. She knows she has to do that to convince him to get on that plane. And then the night he was supposed to come, I'm calling hossien. And he's not answering and I'm like, "Oh, my god, he's not getting on this plane. Everybody is going to think I tipped him off. And I hadn't. Finally, he calls me and he's like, oh, I'm so sorry. I overslept. I'll be there soon. He honestly believed that he was going to reconcile this relationship and instead, he gets off the plane in Prague -- and gets stripped, arrested, cavity searched, and thrown in prison. Ugh. A true dungeon. True dungeon. 100 something years old. Wet, cold, no hot water. It was just something out of a movie, twilight zone. And there he waits for extradition for an entire year. And afterwards, she not only divorced you, but she annulled the marriage. She's good. She's good. What can I say? There's a photo of Ryan Peters putting handcuffs on hossein nayeri in New York. Now at that point, we're celebrating. Nayeri is finally in their hands. He's finally booked into Orange county jail. Nayeri is about to go to trial. He's about to face justice. Not so fast.

