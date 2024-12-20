Convicted Delphi killer sentenced to 130 years for 2017 murders of teen girls

A jury in November found Richard Allen guilty in the double murders of best friends Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, on an Indiana hiking trail. The girls' families spoke in court on Friday.

December 20, 2024

