Transcript for Where couple says man convicted of murdering wife played poker the night of the crime

This is where we played poker on Monday evening's every Monday at 7 o'clock. And sorted Thompson. Hear the last night that he played and I would be easy. Bank over here it was a good poker he was very good poker he was very lucky in the beginning at my house for many many months and then finally it. Kind of evened out after awhile he was another client many hands. He wasn't spunky that night usually my jokes around Mullah Omar. The gains shuts down relatively early around midnight and Miller's coated man. And at what point did you hear. There have been a tragedy that claimed the next morning in this 6 o'clock range there's someone hacking at the door. It's an officer with the sheriff's department. Cases you had a poker game last night cases as users guy that you know as hockey puck was here town Clayton. She lives and he's. How my home last night and found his wife murdered. That's like. What are you thinking you Kitty Kelley was killed I was not play. It I think he talked to us time you know what a sad story ask him all kinds of questions. Not to poker game you know what kind of ambivalent famous stars and orders move what was he wearing.

