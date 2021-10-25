How this crime writer helped find new evidence in Joel Kirkpatrick murder case

Author Diane Fanning was exchanging letters with Tommy Lynn Sells when she asked the incarcerated serial killer about details from Julie Rea's TV interview where Rea said she did not kill her son.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live