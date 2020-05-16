Transcript for Dalia Dippolito's 3rd trial outcome and where she is now: Part 11

Heading into the third trial, prosecutors are certainly hoping they can finally close the book on this case. We knew she tried to commit murder, and she had gotten away with it thus far. And until we heard the word guilty, we were going to be able to exhale fully. This is the third time Dippolito has been on trial for this murder for hire case. The prosecutors for the third trial this time went back to the original strategy of putting on more of a prosecution. We wanted the jury to get more context. We wanted the jury to see Michael Dippolito. Introduce yourself to the jury, for the record. Hi, my name is Mike Dippolito. By humanizing the victim, you impress upon them truly the importance of this case. It's vitally important that they put him on the stand. Did her arrest for solicitation to commit first-degree murder shock you? Yes. Would it work? Well, in this third trial, it didn't take long for the jury to make its decision. A verdict for the woman on trial in a murder for hire. Well, some say three times a charm, but not for Dalia Dippolito. She was found guilty in 90 minutes. I mean, we were all a bit stunned. There was apparently no doubt in the jurors' minds. 16 years behind bars, that is the sentence for Dalia Dippolito. Dalia Dippolito expressionless inside a palm beach county courtroom today moments after learning her fate. Dalia's current release date is 2032. If she serves the entirety of that sentence, she'd be 49 years old when she's released. Dalia in jail heads up a bible study group. She misses her child dearly. Her mom has stepped up immensely to help take care of her little boy. He's a preschooler, and he comes to visit his mom in jail at least once a month. And Dalia has described him as being very playful, you know, very happy, very outgoing. She is still determined to get a new trial and to get vindicated. Dalia's attorneys have tried to get the verdict thrown out again. Her case, she tried to get her case all the way up to the U.S. Supreme court. Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme court declined to hear Dalia's appeal. The Dalia Dippolito saga is finally over. The reality show is done. The last chapter has been written. We're still fighting, and we're going to file a federal brief to attempt to get a new trial for Dalia. After she left the prosecutor's office, Elizabeth parker became Mike Dippolito's attorney and even helped get himff probation. He paid all of the restitution that was owed to the victims. Mike got engaged and seems to be moving forward with his life. How much do you love this guy. I love him a lot. It's nice. Sometimes it's hard to accept something that's good happening to you. He's very lucky to be alive. It's not been an easy journey for him. He truly thought Dalia was the love of his life. Did you ever love Mike Dippolito? Yes. I married him because I loved him. I was in a relationship with him because I loved him. And now? Now I wish I never would have met him. I feel the same way. I wish -- I wish I would have made a left and not a right, trust me.

