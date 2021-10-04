Danny Rolling gets engaged to author: Part 9

Sondra London said her work was aimed at trying to understand the minds of serial killers. But Laurie Haley, the sister of one of the victims, said London’s actions were “hurtful.”
6:37 | 04/10/21

Transcript for Danny Rolling gets engaged to author: Part 9

