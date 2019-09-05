Transcript for Darlie Routier on her arrest: 'I was completely blindsided'

Darlene McNair was tart. Counts of capital murder if convicted she could say that death penalty. I could have been killed or my kids. I'm one. Whatever it's gonna take in order to find out who did this. Dolly said that fills an intruder and I 100% believer. I was. In shock. I was completely blind sided just. I'm kidding evening grass. What they were telling me that they were saying I. It was an air transport hiring my children.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.