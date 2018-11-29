Daughter speaks out about mom's murder conviction for repeatedly stabbing dad

"I know that she did not do this," Sandra Melgar's daughter Elizabeth "Lizz" Rose Melgar told '20/20.' "I'm going to continue to fight until we can prove that."
0:45 | 11/29/18

Most like growing up as the only child in the Miller family you know I always had a lot of hands. And attendance and I think I might have taken that my grant and his teenage Aaron Laing now. That they are telling seniors they was dead because they're very christening them. Do you tell your kids about their grandfather. Home again with little up and then months. Such. Portable hand. There's not even a shadow of a doubt in your mind that your mother had anything to do with us. I know that she did not do business and I want him to little to fight until we heard that.

