Transcript for David Temple walks free after conviction for his wife's murder is overturned: Part 8

One evening, really in the middle of the night, I got a call from a kid that identified himself to me as Daniel Glasscock. Daniel Glasscock had overheard, supposedly, a conversation among some kids. He said Riley Joe Sanders had confessed in a roundabout way to killing Belinda. I really believe that an innocent man is sitting in prison for something he didn't do. This is a claim that David temple's defense team would use later when appealing his conviction. Daniel Glasscock had been in the group that had hung around with Riley Joe Sanders. Remember, he was the teen that investigators were looking into because Belinda temple had reported him to his parents for cutting class. He also gave an interview to the local television station the night of her murder. She's a very nice person. She's very helpful in school. I can't believe anything like this would ever happen to her. And now this new witness is coming forward saying Riley Joe may have had something to do with the murder. Riley Joe Sanders was a teenager who lived next door to David and Belinda's home. He had a grudge against her. And he had access to his father's guns. Do you understand that what you say is a sworn statement? Yes, sir. Daniel Glasscock tells dick dugerin, temple's attorney, what he says he knows. Just a few days after the murder Glasscock was at Riley Joe Sanders' house. He goes to the bathroom, he comes out, and the kids are on the patio talking about how a burglary went wrong and about how they shot a dog and put it in the closet. Daniel Glasscock, comes to the belief that maybe "Dog" was code for Belinda temple, because this dog was shot and placed in a closet, and Belinda temple was killed in a closet. My goodness. Why wasn't Riley Joe Sanders being investigated? Investigators eventually cleared Sanders of any suspicion in the temple murder case. But armed with this new information, temple's defense team wants to know what else weren't they told. Temple's defense team realized that there was information or evidence that might have been withheld by police or prosecutors that could've helped him, that they never even saw before the trial. They discovered 1,400 pages of examinations and other investigations. If the defense can show that relevant exculpatory evidence was withheld by prosecutors, that could lead to a new trial. The case works its way through the Texas state court of criminal appeals, and everything changes for David temple. Temple's conviction thrown out because of hundreds of pages of evidence which the court agreed prosecutors either didn't share with the defense or didn't show them until well into the trial. What it says is, something went badly, very badly, and David temple didn't get a fair trial the first time. After nine years, David is released on a $30,000 bond. A free man. It's been a long journey. This is a portion of that journey that's been completed, and we're waiting for justice to be served, once and for all. And for the people that put me there and lied and cheated to be held accountable. David, let's go. Yeah. David's free for 2 1/2 years, and now he faces a new trial. The Katy man accused of killing his pregnant wife 20 years ago is going back to court for another trial. And I remember when Evan temple came in, and this was the first time the family had seen Evan in 20 years. That was the saddest moment I've ever seen in a courtroom, was seeing Evan and seeing members of Belinda's family go, "He's got Belinda's eyes." And there is only one person on this Earth who had the motive, the means, and the opportunity to cause her death. And that was this defendant, her husband of seven years. We get a new set of prosecutors, Lisa tanner and bill turner, and they're really focusing on the fact that there couldn't have been anyone else but David temple who murdered his wife. On January 11th, 1999, Belinda temple was murdered. In the new trial, defense attorneys Stanley Schneider and romy Kaplan, they put all their eggs into the basket of blaming Riley Joe Sanders. Belinda temple complained to his parents about him skipping school. The defense is going to try to say, "There's more evidence against him than against David temple." How did Belinda temple describe Joe Sanders? Did she say that she was afraid of Joe Sanders? Yes. The defense maintained that Riley Joe Sanders was the only one who had the motive to kill Belinda temple. Do you swear to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, so help you, god? Yes, ma'am. So now all that's left is to hear from Riley Joe Sanders himself. Did you have anything to do

