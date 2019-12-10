Transcript for Defendant in Dan Markel’s murder trial points to Markel’s ex-brother-in-law: Part 10

Now< inside the Leon county courthouse, Luis Rivera has just told jurors how his childhood buddy sigfredo Garcia gunned down Dan Markel. As soon as we pulled in, Garcia jumped out and went behind his car to the driver's side and shot him. But remember, the prosecution's star witness isn't exactly a saint. Garcia's attorney confronted Rivera about his ties to the notorious Latin kings gang. In an effort to show that Rivera, the linchpin to the entire case, is a liar. Mr. Rivera, what was your title with the north Miami tribe of the Latin kings? I was a leader. Are we here for the murder case or the Latin king case? I think it's the same thing. No, it's not. You keep talking about the Latin kings. It ain't got nothing to do with the murder. But you're king tato, right? That don't got nothing to do with the murder. You have both defense teams who are saying, "He's not credible. He has been lying from day one." But there are moments that come up and what Luis Rivera says does seem credible. For instance, there was Rivera's account of how he received that cash payoff after the hit on Markel. It was stapled. Stapled? $1,000 stapled. Each one of them. Here's why that's important. When they Charlie Adelson's ex-girlfriend June umchinda takes the stand, she says that's the same way Charlie kept his cash. In fact, you said that the money was stapled into stacks of $100 bills, didn't you? They were hundreds, yes, and I don't know if they were stacks but there was a staple in them. What a coincidence. Who staples $100 bills? When it's Katherine magbanua's attorney's chance to call up witnesses, they call up one person. And that's their client. The defense calls Katherine magbanua to the stand. The risk of putting your own client on the witness stand in a murder trial is that inconsistencies or answers that don't seem credible can be absolutely devastating to the defense. Now, how are you feeling? Nervous. Did you have anything to do with the murder of Dan Markel? No, ma'am. Did you get the father of your children, Mr. Garcia, to commit a murder on behalf of Mr. Charlie Adelson? No, ma'am. Magbanua tells the jury there is an innocent explanation for that suspicious-looking spike in the cash deposits she made after Markel's murder. She said, "I was a bottle girl at a nightclub in Miami." What was a good night for you at the club? I can walk out of there with $1,000 to $1,500. Another question that popped up over and over again, you're getting paychecks from the Adelson institute. But we don't have any records that you worked there. And she admitted that she was getting paid by the Adelson institute, but her job was more so Charlie's assistant. Was it just odd jobs that you did for Charlie Adelson? Yes, ma'am. But you had a steady paycheck? Yes, ma'am. During cross-examination, prosecutor Georgia Cappleman grills magbanua about exactly what kinds of tasks she performed for Charlie. Why did he put you on the payroll? Was that as a favor? Yes, ma'am. Not as payment for murder? No, ma'am. Not to keep you happy? Why wouldn't he just pay me the cash? Why would I have to get a check from somewhere? I'm going to ask the questions, okay? Yes, ma'am. You would agree that there is a pretty striking amount of money that came in that you came into immediately after this homicide. From your diagram I could see that, but I don't recall that. But you got to listen to magbanua's response when her own attorney asks her who she thinks did play a role in the hit on Markel. Do you have information that Charlie Adelson was involved in this? Do I have information? I mean, based on everything that we've been seeing, but I don't have personal information. Based on everything you've seen, do you think Charlie was involved in this? Yes. The fact that Katherine magbanua took E stand and under oath, she said, "Charlie Adelson could have something to do with this," was a huge moment. Those responsible must be brought to justice, the adelsons. Someday there will likely be a jury in this courthouse determining the fate of one or all of the adelsons. But you're not that jury. It's the state's theory that people other than the two folks that are on trial here today, which you all are concerned about. And these people also bear responsibility for the murder of professor Markel. Anyone else is for another day or for another jury. The main question that's looming for the jury now, will they find both defendants guilty, beyond reasonable doubt, that they were involved with Dan Markel's murder?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.