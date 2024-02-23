Detectives on interviewing David Tronnes shortly after wife’s 2018 murder

Orlando P.D. Detectives Barbara Sharp and Teresa Sprague questioned Tronnes about his whereabouts the day he claimed to find his wife, Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, dead in their home on April 24, 2018.

February 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live