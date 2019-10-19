Now Playing: Playboy editor's first reaction to seeing Dorothy Stratten photos

Now Playing: The Death of a Playmate | The Dorothy Stratten Story airs Tonight at 9|8c on ABC

Now Playing: Peter Bogdanovich supports Dorothy Stratten's family, marries her sister: Part 11

Now Playing: Dorothy Stratten's murder leads to Hefner, Peter Bogdanovich controversy: Part 10

Now Playing: Police say Paul Snider rapes, kills Dorothy Stratten before killing himself: Part 9

Now Playing: Dorothy Stratten talks separation from Paul Snider, who buys a gun: Part 8

Now Playing: Dorothy Stratten’s relationship with director Peter Bogdanovich: Part 7

Now Playing: Dorothy Stratten becomes the 1980 Playmate of the Year: Part 6

Now Playing: Dorothy Stratten marries Paul Snider as her stardom begins to take off: Part 5

Now Playing: As Dorothy Stratten is welcomed into Playboy's world, Paul Snider is left out: Part 4

Now Playing: Dorothy Stratten becomes a Playboy Bunny: Part 3

Now Playing: Dorothy Stratten photos submitted for Playboy's 25th-anniversary Playmate: Part 2

Now Playing: Dorothy Stratten catches local pimp and promoter’s eye: Part 1

Now Playing: Passenger killed, 10 others hurt in Alaska plane crash

Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi: Mulvaney Ukraine comment was a ‘confession’

Now Playing: Test pilot’s messages suggest Boeing knew of 737 Max issues

Now Playing: Lady Gaga and fan accidentally fall off stage

Now Playing: Recall for popular heartburn drug Zantac expands

Now Playing: Police searching for person seen on video putting body in dumpster